Crash scene clear as Sheffield’s transport network returns to normal 

The scene of a collision that was earlier causing delays on the tram and bus network is now clear.

Stagecoach Supertram tweeted details about the incident, which happened at Hillsborough Corner, at about 7.45am this morning.

It was causing delays for trams and buses but the incident is now clear and services are returning back to normal.

