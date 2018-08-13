Crash outside Sheffield pub leaves child in shock

A child was left in shock following a crash outside a pub in Sheffield this afternoon, but police said nobody had been seriously injured.

A silver Vauxhall Corsa and a blue Toyota Auris were involved in a collision on East Bank Road in Heeley, close to the Earl Marshal pub.

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services attended the scene after being called shortly before 5pm.

The force said no one had been seriously injured but a child aged 10 or 11, who was a passenger in one of the cars, had been left in shock.