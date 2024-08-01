Crash on the M1 in South Yorkshire leads to lane closure as traffic begins to build in area

By Sarah Marshall
Published 1st Aug 2024, 11:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A lane has been closed and traffic is beginning to build, following a crash on a section of the M1 between Sheffield and Rotherham.

Reports suggest the collision took place on the M1 Southbound from J35 A629 Cowley Hill (Rotherham / Chapeltown) to J34 A631 Tinsley Viaduct (Meadowhall).

A lane has been closed as a result of the crash, and traffic is reportedly moving slowly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Reports suggest the collision took place on the M1 Southbound from J35 A629 Cowley Hill (Rotherham / Chapeltown) to J34 A631 Tinsley Viaduct (Meadowhall)Reports suggest the collision took place on the M1 Southbound from J35 A629 Cowley Hill (Rotherham / Chapeltown) to J34 A631 Tinsley Viaduct (Meadowhall)
Reports suggest the collision took place on the M1 Southbound from J35 A629 Cowley Hill (Rotherham / Chapeltown) to J34 A631 Tinsley Viaduct (Meadowhall) | 3rd party

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

Further information on the accident is not yet known.

The emergency services have been contacted for comment.

More to follow.

Related topics:TrafficEmergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.