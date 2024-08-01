Crash on the M1 in South Yorkshire leads to lane closure as traffic begins to build in area
A lane has been closed and traffic is beginning to build, following a crash on a section of the M1 between Sheffield and Rotherham.
Reports suggest the collision took place on the M1 Southbound from J35 A629 Cowley Hill (Rotherham / Chapeltown) to J34 A631 Tinsley Viaduct (Meadowhall).
A lane has been closed as a result of the crash, and traffic is reportedly moving slowly.
Further information on the accident is not yet known.
The emergency services have been contacted for comment.
More to follow.
