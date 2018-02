Have your say

A crash on the M1 motorway near Sheffield is causing traffic disruption this evening.

Highways England said lane closures were in place following a collision on the northbound carriageway between junctions 32 and 33 this evening.

It said traffic conditions were expected to return to normal between 7.30pm and 7.45pm this evening.

It is not known at this stage what vehicles were involved in the crash or whether anyone was injured.