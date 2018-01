Have your say

A crash on the M1 near Barnsley is causing major disruption, with reports of delays stretching to Sheffield and Rotherham.

Highways England said shortly after 4pm that there had been a collision on the northbound carriageway of the motorway, between junctions 36 and 37.

It said two lanes were open but traffic was passing slowly, with delays building from junction 35 near Sheffield and Rotherham.

"Please allow extra time if you're heading this way," it advised motorists.