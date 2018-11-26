Crash on busy Sheffield road 

Have your say

There has been a crash on a busy road in Sheffield this evening.

The collision happened on Handsworth Road at the junction with Willow Drive in Handsworth at about 9pm.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said two vehicles were involved. Nobody was injured.

