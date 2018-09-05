Crash leaves car on side in Sheffield

A woman has escaped with slight injuries today after a two vehicle road traffic collision left her car on its side.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Burncross Road and Bracken Hill in Chapeltown at around 5:30pm today following reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision.

Emergency services were at the scene near Burncross Road today (Picture: Antonia Clare)

The collision, which occurred between a Silver Volkswagen Golf and a Red Volkswagen Polo, left the Red car on its side and the driver trapped inside.

Firefighters attended the scene and managed to free the female driver, who escaped dazed and with slight injuries.

There is no indication that either the female driver of the Polo, or the male driver of the Golf were taken to hospital.

The road was closed whilst emergency services dealt with the incident, but police say it has since reopened as both vehicles have been recovered.