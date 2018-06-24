Crash involving child in South Yorkshire prompts police appeal

A crash on a South Yorkshire road, which is believed to have involved a child, has prompted a police appeal.

A blue Ford Focus reportedly collided with a white Vauxhall Vivaro parked on Askern Road in Bentley, Doncaster, this afternoon at around 12.45pm.

Police said it was claimed the Focus had a child in it at the time and the driver of that car, which was significantly damaged, had left the scene.

Officers have appealed for the public to help trace the occupants, who it is feared may have been injured in the crash.

They have asked any witnesses or anyone who knows the driver to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident number 438 of June 24.