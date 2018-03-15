Crash drink-driver’s car burst into flames after a collision

A motorist whose car burst into flames after a collision was found to be over the drink-drive limit.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, March 14, how Connor MacDonald, 23, of Cheetham Avenue, Unstone, collided with the back of van at the A61 slip road, at Chesterfield, which caused his Ford Fiesta to catch on fire so police attended the incident.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “It was 5.05am, on February 25, when police were called to the A61 northbound close to the Unstone sliproad and they saw a Ford Fiesta ablaze and MacDonald was present.

“He said he had collided with the rear of a van which had slowed ahead of him and this had caused his vehicle to catch fire.”

Mrs Allsop added that MacDonald failed a roadside drink-drive breath test and he later registered 55microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath at the police station when the legal limit is 35microgrammes.

He told police he had been drinking pints of lager as well as vodka and lemonade and he knew that he had consumed too much to drive.

MacDonald, who is of previous good character, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit.

He told the court: “I am just sorry I did it. It was a very stupid thing to do. I have learned my lesson and I will never do it again.”

Magistrates fined MacDonald £290 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also banned from driving for 15 months but can reduce the disqualification by 16 weeks if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.