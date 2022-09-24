Crash closes two lanes on the M1 in Sheffield and Rotherham causing congestion for motorists
A two-vehicle collision has led to two lanes being closed on the M1 in Sheffield and Rotherham tonight, causing delays for motorists travelling in the area.
The two lanes are closed following the crash on the M1 Northbound from J35 A629 Cowley Hill (Rotherham / Chapeltown) to J36 A61 (Barnsley South / Hoyland).
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a two vehicle collision on the M1 north bound between Junction 35 and Juncation 35A around 7.50pm tonight. No injuries have been reported.”