Crash causes disruption to Sheffield tram network

A road traffic collision is causing disruption to the tram network in Sheffield this evening.

The crash happened at the junction of Ridgeway Road and Hollinsend Road in Gleadless at about 4pm.

Stagecoach Supertram tweeted that the collision did not involve one of their trams but that services are currently being held at Gleadless inbound and Hollins End outbound.

The organisation added that trams are currently suspected between Sheffield Railway Station and Gleadless.

An ambulance has also been dispatched to the scene.