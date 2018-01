Have your say

Traffic is at a standstill on a busy Sheffield roundabout after a crash this afternoon.

Travel South Yorkshire said the crash happened at around 1.30pm at Firth Park roundabout with buses currently unable to serve Firth Park shops.

Motorists have said that it is 'chaos' in the area as a bus is currently stuck on the roundabout.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

More to follow.