A crash on the M1 south of Sheffield has led to two lanes being closed this evening.

Highways England said just before 6.40pm that its traffic officers and police were at the scene of the collision on the northbound carriageway of the motorway between junctions 27 and 28.

It added that there was an oil spillage which needed to be cleared, and said two lanes remained closed.

It is not known at this stage when the road will fully reopen.