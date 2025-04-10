Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Craig David is set to perform in Sheffield this July – here’s how to get tickets

Mark your calendars and get ready to “Rewind” to some of the most iconic club classics - Craig David is heading back to Sheffield with his TS5 Open Air Concert, and it promises to be one of his biggest nights of the summer.

Where is Craig David performing:

The UK garage legend will perform at Don Valley Bowl on Friday 11th July 2025, joined by special guests Nathan Dawe and Patrick Nazemi, in what organises say is set to be a high-energy evening of throwbacks, club classics and chart-topping hits.

How to get tickets:

Fans can register for pre-sale tickets in just seven days (coincidentally), with general sale launching in eight days. Prices start at £39.99, with first release standard tickets priced at £49.74, going up to £74.99 for premium options. The event runs from 17:30 to 22:30, and is open to anyone aged 14 and above.

Craig David is no stranger to Sheffield, having previously brought his TS5 party to the city in 2022 at the O2 Academy. Before that, he lit up Tramlines Festival in 2018, proving his enduring popularity with fans of all ages.

And if you're “Walking Away” from this thinking you’ll grab tickets later – you might want to think again. His last Sheffield show sold out in a flash, and demand for this summer’s outdoor party is expected to be sky-high.

Craig David is making a return to Sheffield in July 2025 | Mike Waistell, Sheffield Newspapers

The Support Acts:

The support acts are also well renowned names that you do not want to miss. Nathan Dawe is no stranger to a festival crowd. The platinum-selling DJ and producer behind hits like “Lighter” (with KSI) and “21 Reasons” (with Ella Henderson) brings a signature mix of house, garage and chart-ready pop. With a string of Radio 1 playlists, headline shows, and Ibiza appearances under his belt, he’s guaranteed to get the vibes flowing.

Patrick Nazemi is another crowd-commanding force. A resident DJ at Ibiza Rocks, he’s known for his electric genre-blending sets that go from hip hop and house to UKG, dancehall, and DnB – often within the same mix. He’s warmed up stages for huge names like Stormzy and Craig David himself, and brings serious energy wherever he goes. Nazemi’s set will definitely be one to arrive early for.

Don’t let “Insomnia” set in from missing out – set your alarms, sign up for the pre-sale, and prepare for a night of timeless tunes and good vibes under the Sheffield sky.

