CPS criticises ‘reckless actions’ of man who killed four in horror crash in Sheffield

The CPS has criticised the ‘reckless actions’ of the driver of a car which crashed during a police chase – killing two men, a woman and a toddler.

Elliott Bower was one of three men jailed for a combined total of 27 years after the collision on Main Road, Darnall, on November 9, last year.

L-R: Elliott Bower; Declan Bower and Mason Cartledge have been jailed for a combined total of over 27 years

He was sentenced to 11-and-a-half years behind bars for his part in the crash, with two passengers – his brother Declan Bower and friend Mason Cartledge – both sentenced to seven years 10 months.

They were in a stolen Volkswagen Golf, fitted with false number plates, which reached speeds of up to 100mph during a police pursuit through the city.

When it ploughed into a VW Touran, the stolen car was travelling at 79mph.

During the five-minute police chase, the Golf was driven on the wrong side of the road and both undertook and overtook vehicles in a bid to lose the pursuing police car.

At the time of the crash the Golf was overtaking the Touran as it was turning right – pushing the people carrier 33 metres down the road and into three parked vehicles.

Adnan Ashraf, aged 35, his 16-month-old son Muhammed and husband and wife Vlasta Dunova, 41 and Miroslav Duna, 50, all died.

Three others were also seriously injured.

Catherine Ainsworth, a Senior District Crown Prosecutor with CPS Yorkshire and Humberside, said: “The reckless actions of Elliott Bower that night ended in a truly appalling tragedy which has devastated the surviving members of the two families involved.

“It was plain that the excessive speed and the reckless manoeuvres undertaken by Elliott Bower in heavy rain and reduced visibility put the lives of other road users at great risk. Four people tragically lost their lives as a consequence of his dangerous driving.

“Declan Bower and Mason Cartledge allowed themselves to be passengers in a vehicle they knew to be stolen which was being driven dangerously. They made no attempt to intervene.

“The length of the sentences imposed on all three defendants reflects the severity of their criminality and its profoundly tragic consequences.

“Our thoughts remain with the survivors and their remaining families, as they have been throughout.”

Elliott Bower, 19, of Harborough Avenue, Manor, pleaded guilty to four counts of causing death by dangerous driving, three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and possession of cannabis.

Declan Bower, 23, also of Harborough Avenue, guilty pleas to aggravated vehicle taking, death caused by an accident with aggravating factors, two counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of driving without insurance, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

Cartledge, 18, of Severnside Place, Woodhouse, pleaded guilty pleas to aggravated vehicle taking and death caused by an accident with aggravating factors, as well as possession of cannabis.