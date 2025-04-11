Wombwell shop fined £9,000 for breaking food safety laws

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A convenience store in Wombwell has been hit with more than £9,000 in fines and legal costs after failing to follow food safety rules.

Brothers Convenience Store, located on High Street, was found to be selling food products without the correct labelling during a visit by Barnsley Council’s Trading Standards team in May last year.

Officers issued the store with an improvement notice, giving them a chance to fix the problem. But after failing to comply, the business was taken to court.

On Thursday 27 February, Brothers Convenience Ltd was prosecuted under the Food Safety Act 1990. They were ordered to pay a £6,000 fine, £1,082.66 in legal costs, and a £2,000 victim surcharge

Barnsley Council says the case is a reminder that food businesses must follow the rules – especially when it comes to protecting public health.

Councillor Wendy Cain, cabinet spokesperson for public health and communities, said: “We’re committed to keeping our communities safe and take this responsibility seriously. Our teams do great work to make sure businesses comply with the Food Safety Act and keep potentially harmful products off our shelves.

“We work closely with traders to make this possible, helping them to understand their responsibilities and issuing warnings where they can correct errors. This successful prosecution shows how we will always put people’s health and safety first, taking necessary action when businesses fail to work with us in making improvements.”