Video shows moment cops arrest man who battered girlfriend, 21, to death on first anniversary

By Ben McVay

Court reporter

Published 30th Mar 2025, 07:32 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2025, 07:41 BST
This video shows the moment a Derbyshire man who has been jailed for life after battering his girlfriend to death on their first anniversary was arrested.

Kain Tailby, aged 31, was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum term of 16 years and 10 months behind bars, on (Friday).

He assaulted his girlfriend Christine Everett-Hickson, 21, after she slapped him on their one-year anniversary on February 18, 2024.

The moment Kain Tailby was arrested at his flat in Riddings, AlfretonThe moment Kain Tailby was arrested at his flat in Riddings, Alfreton
The pair had begun rowing in the flat they shared in Riddings, Alfreton, following a trip to the pub the previous evening.

Christine – also known as “Chrissie” – sustained a fractured skull, bruising and brain damage during the assault.

After deteriorating in hospital, life support was withdrawn and she died in the early hours of February 23.

Jailing Kain Tailby at Derby Crown Court, Judge Shaun Smith KC told him his “explosion of anger” had “snuffed out” the life of his partner of one year in “just a few minutes”.

He said: “In just a few minutes in your flat, your explosion of anger and violence snuffed out the life of Chrissie.

“She was just 21 when she died five days later. She was described by her mum in her victim impact statement as "vibrant, funny, innocent, truly beautiful, compassionate, compelling. A young lady who had just begun to live.

“Your life and the lives of so many others, have been permanently changed forever by your violence. Why? Only you will truly know. Whatever the reason, it was no justification for the level of violence you used. The effect of your actions on those who knew and loved Chrissie has been, and will remain, immeasurable.

“Her life and smile were infectious, she was kind and considerate. That Chrissie's mum forgives you is beyond admirable. (But) I accept you are not an evil man.”

