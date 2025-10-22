We will be bringing you live updates from Sheffield Crown Court, as the boy who murdered Harvey Willgoose in a Sheffield school stabbing earlier this year is sentenced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After months of waiting, and a five-week trial, Harvey’s family will today (Wednesday, October 22, 2025) learn what sentence is passed down to the teenage boy responsible for his death.

They are expected to be present as the boy - who currently, cannot be named - is sentenced by the judge, Mrs Justice Ellenbogen DBE, from 10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey Willgoose's murderer is set to be sentenced today (Wednesday, October 22, 2025) | Submit/National World

She is required to pass a sentence of life imprisonment, the punishment ordered by Parliament for all individuals convicted of murder, but we will today learn the minimum term he will be forced to serve behind bars.

Subscribe to The Star from just £4.99 to get unlimited access to our website including Premium content, ad-free news and more - explore subscription packages here

Mrs Justice Ellenbogen is also set to decide whether The Star’s application to lift the reporting restriction, allowing the press and the public to name the boy, should be granted during the hearing.

The jury found the boy guilty of Harvey’s murder on August 8, 2025, following a five-week Sheffield Crown Court trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both the defendant and Harvey were pupils at All Saints School at the time of the fatal attack.