Updates as boy who murdered Harvey Willgoose in Sheffield school stabbing is named
After months of waiting, and a five-week trial, Harvey’s family will today (Wednesday, October 22, 2025) learn what sentence is passed down to the teenage boy responsible for his death.
They are expected to be present as the boy - who currently, cannot be named - is sentenced by the judge, Mrs Justice Ellenbogen DBE, from 10am.
She is required to pass a sentence of life imprisonment, the punishment ordered by Parliament for all individuals convicted of murder, but we will today learn the minimum term he will be forced to serve behind bars.
Mrs Justice Ellenbogen is also set to decide whether The Star’s application to lift the reporting restriction, allowing the press and the public to name the boy, should be granted during the hearing.
The jury found the boy guilty of Harvey’s murder on August 8, 2025, following a five-week Sheffield Crown Court trial.
Both the defendant and Harvey were pupils at All Saints School at the time of the fatal attack.
Harvey was stabbed in the heart during an incident in the courtyard of All Saints Catholic High School on Granville Road, Sheffield a few minutes into the lunch break on Monday, February 3, 2025. He collapsed less than a minute later, and died a short time after that.
LIVE FROM SHEFFIELD CROWN COURT: Harvey Willgoose's murderer is named
Key Events
- Teenage boy who murdered 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose at their school to be sentenced from 10am
- The judge is also set to decide whether he can be named, and grant applications to lift the reporting restriction currently in place
- The minimum term of the boy's mandatory life sentence will be fixed during today's hearing
- Statements from Harvey's family are likely to be heard today, and they will also be given the option to read them from the witness box
Defence submission concludes
Mr Hussain's defence submissions on behalf of Khan have now concluded. Mrs Justice Ellenbogen has just left court, saying she will "rise briefly"
'Sadly it's a common problem'
Mr Hussain acknowledged that Khan did arm himself with a knife on the day of the killing, but told the court "that wasn't with the intention of killing someone that day."
He suggested "giving the impression" of carrying a knife was "prevalent" at All Saints Catholic High School.
Mr Hussain was keen to emphasise that defence counsel don't say the problem "is just at that school, sadly it's a common problem."
Praise for Willgoose family
Defence counsel Mr Hussain said: "At the heart of this tragedy is the senseless, needless loss of an innocent life.
"The family of Harvey will have to live with his loss forever more.
"That's something that's not lost on Umar, on his family, or anyone who has dealings with this case, who lives in this city; and indeed, further afield.
Mr Hussain also praised the Willgoose family for the "great deal" of campaigning work they have carried out to raise awareness of the problem at the heart of this case. That problem, he continued, is the carrying of knives, "often young men."
"Public wish to know identity" says judge as she names boy, 15, who murdered Harvey Willgoose
The judge, Mrs Justice Ellenbogen, made the decision that Harvey’s killer could be named, during Khan’s sentencing hearing.
Explaining the decision, she said: “This was a serious crime carried out, one pupil on another, on school property with a knife he brought into school.”
Defence counsel
Gul Nawaz Hussain KC, Khan's defence counsel, is now on his feet, and has referred the judge to reports prepared on his behalf
Grandfather
Sophie also revealed that their granddad, John, fell ill in March, the month after Harvey died.
Instead of focusing on his recovery in the months that followed, however, he spent them at court attending Khan's trial.
"Instead of resting or recovering, he came to court daily to seek justice for Harvey."
John sadly passed away last week, Sophie told the court. Caroline - Harvey's mum - has previously described John as Harvey's "best friend."
'Gentle and lovely'
Sophie described her brother Harvey as the "most caring, gentle and lovely young man."
She said he had a "cheeky character and sense of humour."
Those attributes, suggested Sophie, meant that Harvey was the sort of person who people "warmed"
Sophie told the court that in addition to the grief and trauma they feel at the lost of Harvey, they are also struggling to come to terms with the fact he was "murdered in the most inhumane way
“The defendant didn't just end Harvey's life, he ended ours," she continued.
Family statement
“At 1.45pm [on February 3, 2025) my mum Caroline, dad Mark and brother Lewis were taken into a room at Sheffield Children's Hospital. Inside there, we were told Harvey had passed away."
"My mum screamed out in pain, my dad collapsed...and Lewis was in shock.
"In that moment, our lives were shattered.
"This was not just a crime against my brother, but a crime against all those who loved him," Sophie told the court, adding that his absence is felt every single day ”
Emotional statement
In a powerful statement read to the court, through tears in parts, Sophie Willgoose detailed the heartbreaking way in which their lives changed forever on the day Harvey was murdered.
Sophie Willgoose, Harvey's sister, is in the witness box, and we understand she will be reading a statement on behalf of the Willgoose family shortly.
Khan is in the dock, the press and public are assembled, and five of the jurors in the case have taken seats in the jury box.
We're just waiting for the judge, Mrs Justice Ellenbogen
Court resumes
The court is back in session, following the lunchtime break. Umar Khan's sentencing hearing is set to begin in earnest now.
Mohammed ‘Umar’ Khan: The Star helps win fight to name killer of Harvey Willgoose
Submissions from media organisations, including The Star, were made to the judge due to sentence Khan this afternoon, stating why it was thought Harvey Willgoose’s killer should be named.
Sentencing is due to resume at 2pm
Killer named
BREAKING: We can now, for the first time, tell you that the 15-year-old boy who murdered Harvey Willgoose is called Mohammed Umar Khan, who goes by Umar.
Mrs Justice Ellenbogen granted the application to lift the reporting restriction for the first time, made by The Star and others, seconds ago.
Decision made
Mrs Justice Ellenbogen has indicated she has now made a decision, and will be reading her judgement shortly.
Just a brief delay, court will now be resuming at 12.05
Mrs Justice Ellenbogen is back in court now
Latest timescale
We've now been told the judge will return to court at 11.45am