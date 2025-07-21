A teenage boy accused of murdering Harvey Willgoose in a Sheffield school stabbing is set to face more questions in the witness box tomorrow, as his trial enters its fourth week.

15-year-old Harvey was stabbed in the heart in the courtyard of All Saints School a few minutes into the lunch break on February 3, 2025. He collapsed less than a minute later, and died a short time after that.

A teenage boy, who was also an All Saints pupil, has taken responsibility for the stabbing through his guilty plea to manslaughter, but denies murdering Harvey.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court since Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

Prosecutors concluded their evidence to the jury of eight women and four men on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, with the defendant taking to the stand the following day.

His fourth day of evidence is due to get underway tomorrow morning (Tuesday, July 21, 2025). The trial is not sitting today.

Through questions from his barrister, Gul Nawaz Hussain KC, the defendant has so far told jurors about the years of bullying he has endured throughout his time at school, the difficulties in his home life and his anger issues - and what he believes has caused them.

He has also explained why he took pictures with knives, a hammer and an axe in December 2024 and January 2025; why he felt it necessary to arm himself with a ‘scary’ knife on the day of the fatal stabbing, and the threats he claims Harvey made to him in the hours leading up to it.

Mr Hussain has not yet asked the defendant questions about the fatal incident.

Once Mr Hussain concludes his questions for the defendant, prosecutors will then be given the opportunity to cross-examine him.

The defendant has been joined in the dock by an intermediary, who is there to advocate on his behalf - a measure more commonly used for juvenile defendants and those considered to be vulnerable.

She is not permitted to answer for the defendant or to influence the evidence he provides.

Through much of his evidence, the defendant has been seen handling a plastic fidget toy, as part of measures suggested by the intermediary.

The trial, which is now scheduled to run through to the second week of August 2025, continues.