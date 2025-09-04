A man who groomed two young girls in Rotherham more than 20 years ago has received a hefty jail sentence for his crimes.

Between 2003 and 2004, Obaidullah Omari targeted two girls aged between 13 and 14 at the time.

During a two-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court, jurors heard how Omari, who was in his 20s at the time, gave the girls alcohol and drugs before abusing them.

Omari raped the first girl multiple times at two different locations – his house in Eastwood and in his car – and raped the second girl on one occasion.

A trial at Sheffield Crown Court heard how Obaidullah Omari, 46, from Sheffield, targeted two girls who were aged between 13 and 14 at the time of their abuse. | PA/NCA

Decades later and the victims came forward to Operation Stovewood, the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) large-scale investigation into allegations of abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

Jurors found Omari guilty of three counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault.

Today (September 4), the 46-year-old of Washington Road returned to Sheffield Crown Court for sentencing, where he was jailed for 19 years.

Omari is one of 48 people who have been convicted following the thanks of Stovewood investigators.

Following the sentencing today, NCA senior investigating officer Alan Hastings said the the victims showed ‘immense courage’ by coming forward and helping bring their abuser to justice.

He added: “Today Omari begins an appropriately substantial prison sentence for the sexual offences he committed against two girls more than 20 years ago.

“The victims demonstrated immense courage in reporting Omari’s crimes and in giving evidence against him. I’m pleased that Operation Stovewood has been able to secure justice for the women and I hope Omari’s conviction helps them move forward with their lives.

“I encourage victims of child sexual abuse to report it to police, no matter how long ago the offending took place.”