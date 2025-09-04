'Substantial prison sentence' handed to Sheffield man who raped teenage girls in Rotherham 21 years ago
Between 2003 and 2004, Obaidullah Omari targeted two girls aged between 13 and 14 at the time.
During a two-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court, jurors heard how Omari, who was in his 20s at the time, gave the girls alcohol and drugs before abusing them.
Omari raped the first girl multiple times at two different locations – his house in Eastwood and in his car – and raped the second girl on one occasion.
Decades later and the victims came forward to Operation Stovewood, the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) large-scale investigation into allegations of abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.
Jurors found Omari guilty of three counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault.
Today (September 4), the 46-year-old of Washington Road returned to Sheffield Crown Court for sentencing, where he was jailed for 19 years.
Omari is one of 48 people who have been convicted following the thanks of Stovewood investigators.
Sign up to our new court newsletter, where we seek to ensure that justice is not just done but seen to be done. Register today and receive our rundown of the key stories from the courts over the past seven days.
Following the sentencing today, NCA senior investigating officer Alan Hastings said the the victims showed ‘immense courage’ by coming forward and helping bring their abuser to justice.
He added: “Today Omari begins an appropriately substantial prison sentence for the sexual offences he committed against two girls more than 20 years ago.
“The victims demonstrated immense courage in reporting Omari’s crimes and in giving evidence against him. I’m pleased that Operation Stovewood has been able to secure justice for the women and I hope Omari’s conviction helps them move forward with their lives.
“I encourage victims of child sexual abuse to report it to police, no matter how long ago the offending took place.”