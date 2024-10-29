Two shop owners have had to pay out more than £14,000, after being prosecuted by Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council over food safety offences.

TSN Foods Ltd, which operates the Darfield Super Store, and Lastorders Food and Wine Ltd, owners of Premier – Last Orders in Wombwell, faced charges under the Food Safety Act 1990 and the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013. Both companies appeared in Barnsley Magistrates Court last week.

TSN Foods Ltd pleaded guilty to seven offences committed in December 2023, including failing to comply with improvement notices related to proper labelling of pre-packed food, including essential information about the business and nutritional details; selling unsafe food items with incorrect labels that concealed allergenic ingredients; and neglecting to notify authorities about their operations as a food establishment.

It was ordered to pay £10,933.34 for these offences.

Lastorders Food and Wine Ltd admitted to two offences committed in January 2024, including not providing mandatory food information in English on the labels of pre-packed food, and selling unsafe food items that concealed allergenic ingredients.

It was fined £3,931.96.

Councillor Wendy Cain, cabinet spokesperson for public health and communities, said: “In Barnsley, we’re committed to keeping our communities safe, working hard to make sure residents can feel confident the products they are buying meet legal standards.

“We work closely with traders to make this possible, providing information to help them understand their responsibilities and issuing warnings where they can correct errors. These prosecutions highlight how we take our responsibility to protect our communities seriously, taking action to stop potentially dangerous products from remaining on our shelves.”