Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 42-year-old man in Doncaster.

Police were called to the Hyde Park area of Doncaster on the morning of Thursday, 19 September following reports a man had been found injured in an alleyway between Apley Road and Whitburn Road.

Sheldon Jameson was found injured in an alleyway in Doncaster on September 19. A man, 36, has been charged with his alleged murder after Sheldon sadly died of his injuries.

Sheldon Jameson was taken to hospital where he sadly later died from his injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation was launched and officers have now charged Jason Hale, aged 36, with murder.

Hale, of no fixed abode, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court this morning (23 September).