Sheldon Jameson: Man, aged 36, charged with murder following death of man in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 09:26 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2024, 09:34 BST
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 42-year-old man in Doncaster.

Police were called to the Hyde Park area of Doncaster on the morning of Thursday, 19 September following reports a man had been found injured in an alleyway between Apley Road and Whitburn Road.

Sheldon Jameson was found injured in an alleyway in Doncaster on September 19. A man, 36, has been charged with his alleged murder after Sheldon sadly died of his injuries.Sheldon Jameson was found injured in an alleyway in Doncaster on September 19. A man, 36, has been charged with his alleged murder after Sheldon sadly died of his injuries.
Sheldon Jameson was found injured in an alleyway in Doncaster on September 19. A man, 36, has been charged with his alleged murder after Sheldon sadly died of his injuries.

Sheldon Jameson was taken to hospital where he sadly later died from his injuries.

An investigation was launched and officers have now charged Jason Hale, aged 36, with murder.

Hale, of no fixed abode, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court this morning (23 September).

