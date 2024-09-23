Sheldon Jameson: Man, aged 36, charged with murder following death of man in Doncaster
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 42-year-old man in Doncaster.
Police were called to the Hyde Park area of Doncaster on the morning of Thursday, 19 September following reports a man had been found injured in an alleyway between Apley Road and Whitburn Road.
Sheldon Jameson was taken to hospital where he sadly later died from his injuries.
An investigation was launched and officers have now charged Jason Hale, aged 36, with murder.
Hale, of no fixed abode, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court this morning (23 September).