A Sheffield woman threatened to share intimate pictures of a man she met online and tell people he was a paedophile if he did not give into her demands for money.

The man Michaela Honeyman blackmailed feels as though she tried to ‘ruin’ his life just to get money from him, he revealed in a statement read to Sheffield Crown Court on March 19, 2025.

Honeyman, aged 32, met the complainant - who cannot be named for legal reasons - over an online adult site which expressly states it is only for individuals aged 18 and above, using the profile name ‘Naughty Ami’.

The pair began talking and exchanged intimate, sexual images of each other on a ‘consensual’ basis, prosecutor, Amy Earnshaw, told a sentencing hearing.

But Honeyman, of Longley Hall Way, Longley, Sheffield, began blackmailing the complainant after he refused to continue loaning her money, Ms Earnshaw said.

It was at this point that Honeyman falsely claimed she was not actually 24-years-old, as the Naughty Ami profile had originally stated, but was in fact just 15, and therefore underage, the court heard.

“This distressed the complainant, he had believed she was 24. He stresses he never would have wanted images of a child, and the site they used to meet was for adults aged 18 and over. He challenged ‘Naughty Ami’ and she replied saying she got his number from the site, and the threats began,” Mr Earnshaw explained.

“She threatened that she would put on social media that he was, in her words, ‘a n****’,” Ms Earnshaw said, and explained that Honeyman also claimed she would post some of the intimate images he had shared with her.

“The complainant felt he had no choice but to pay. The amounts got higher each time, and were in the hundreds.”

During the course of the blackmail period, running between October 2022 and February 2023, the complainant paid her a total of £1,951.

In the weeks prior, the complainant made a number of loans to Honeyman - often in sums of £20 or £40 - after the Naughty Ami account claimed her mother was dying and she needed money for hotels and taxis.

Honeyman, through the account, then stated her mother had died and she needed money to help with funeral costs.

Ms Earnshaw continued: “He realised he was being used, and taken advantage of, and wasn’t going to get the money back, and so he stopped paying.”

“By October he started to get contact from other numbers saying it was the same female.”

The complainant reached a ‘point where he said he wasn’t going to pay anymore and was going to the police’ by February 2023.

Honeyman replied by saying that she in turn would tell the police she was only 15, the court heard.

Ms Earnshaw said the complainant tracked Honeyman down on Facebook through the name on the bank account he had been transferring money to.

He was able to determine Honeyman was the same person he had been exchanging intimate images with through her ‘distinctive tattoos,’ the court heard.

The threatening messages from Honeyman continued, with her saying she would ‘f*** his life up’.

In his statement, the complainant said Honeyman’s actions had made him feel embarrassed and ashamed for going on the site in the first place, but other than that, he had ‘not done anything wrong’.

Honeyman pleaded guilty to a single charge of blackmail at an earlier hearing.

Ms Earnshaw said she has a criminal record of five convictions for five offences, the most recent of which was for robbery, for which she received a sentence of 24 months’ custody, suspended for 24 months in April 2023.

Defending, Rebecca Stevens described Honeyman’s role in the shop robbery as that of an ‘accomplice,’ who did not say anything and simply ripped a till off a wall and fled the scene with it. It was her co-accused who threatened a shop worker and held the door shut to allow Honeyman, and then himself, to escape, Ms Stevens said.

The robbery was committed towards the end of the blackmail period and the sentencing judge for the offence was not aware of Honeyman’s outstanding proceedings when handing her a suspended sentence, the court heard.

Ms Stevens suggested Honeyman had co-operated well with the requirements of her suspended sentence order and called on the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, to defer sentence until a much later date to see whether she could continue with the good progress she had been making, but he refused and said he would sentence her on Friday (March 21).

Ms Stevens said Honeyman had endured a ‘difficult childhood’ with periods in care because her mother ‘simply disappeared’.

Honeyman subsequently ‘became involved with the criminal justice system’ in her mid-teens, Ms Stevens said, adding that she had a period of around 13 years where she grew up and found employment with fast food outlets, even obtaining managerial roles.

“Why did she turn back to crime?” asked Judge Richardson.

Ms Stevens explained that Honeyman turned to cocaine and crime, after suffering a low point upon leaving a domestically abusive relationship and in the wake of her brother’s death.

Adjourning sentence until Friday, Judge Richardson released Honeyman on bail, but warned her he is leaning towards sending her straight to prison.

“You repeatedly demanded money from this individual…with menaces and it’s a particularly unpleasant form of threat,” Judge Richardson said.

He also imposed an indefinite restraining order, which not only prohibits Honeyman from contacting the complainant, but also specifically states that she must not post pictures of him to social media.