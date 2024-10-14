Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield man will appear in court today over an alleged social media post about the death of an away fan who fell ill during a match at Hillsborough stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Townsend died after suffering a medical incident during the match between West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday on September 28.

Richard Crisp, aged 55, was charged two days later with sending a ‘communication/article of an indecent or offensive nature’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The alleged social media post on X, formerly Twitter, referred to Mr Townsend’s death and to the Hillsborough disaster of 1989 in which 97 Liverpool fans lost their lives.

Crisp is set to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this afternoon (October 14).