Sheffield Wednesday fan to appear in court over social media post after death of West Brom supporter
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Sheffield man will appear in court today over an alleged social media post about the death of an away fan who fell ill during a match at Hillsborough stadium.
Mark Townsend died after suffering a medical incident during the match between West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday on September 28.
Richard Crisp, aged 55, was charged two days later with sending a ‘communication/article of an indecent or offensive nature’.
The alleged social media post on X, formerly Twitter, referred to Mr Townsend’s death and to the Hillsborough disaster of 1989 in which 97 Liverpool fans lost their lives.
Crisp is set to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this afternoon (October 14).