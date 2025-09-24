A robber who made off with an elderly woman’s handbag has been sent to prison for his crimes.

On November 5, 2024, in the Shiregreen area of Sheffield, Adam Taylor snatched a handbag out of an elderly woman’s hands and made off with the contents.

It took two months for police to track the 43-year-old down, and he was arrested on January 20 before being brought before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court the following day charged with robbery.

On September 22, after entering a guilty plea in July, Taylor, of Wincobank Close, was brought before Sheffield Crown Court for sentencing.

He was sentenced to 58 months imprisonment for his crimes.

The court also ordered that he pay a £228 victim surcharge by July 21, 2030.