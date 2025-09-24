Sheffield robber who snatched elderly woman's handbag brought before courts to faces justice for his crimes

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 24th Sep 2025, 10:22 BST
A robber who made off with an elderly woman’s handbag has been sent to prison for his crimes.

On November 5, 2024, in the Shiregreen area of Sheffield, Adam Taylor snatched a handbag out of an elderly woman’s hands and made off with the contents.

Most Popular
A man who stole an elderly woman's handbag has been sentenced to 58 months imprisonment for his crime.placeholder image
A man who stole an elderly woman's handbag has been sentenced to 58 months imprisonment for his crime. | SYP

It took two months for police to track the 43-year-old down, and he was arrested on January 20 before being brought before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court the following day charged with robbery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the best news and analysis from Sheffield’s courts with our new newsletter - subscribe today

On September 22, after entering a guilty plea in July, Taylor, of Wincobank Close, was brought before Sheffield Crown Court for sentencing.

He was sentenced to 58 months imprisonment for his crimes.

The court also ordered that he pay a £228 victim surcharge by July 21, 2030.

Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice