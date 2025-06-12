Sheffield fly-tipper landed with £2,000 bill after advertising on social media but dumping waste
A parish councillor in Derbyshire discovered a pile of abandoned rubbish on Bramleymoor Lane, Marsh Lane, back in September 2024.
North East Derbyshire District Council investigated and the waste was removed by the council’s Streetscene team at what they describe as a ‘significant cost’.
Investigations connected Darren Sizeland, of Jaunty Avenue, Basegreen, to the incident and a notice was served under the Environment Act requiring him to provide information that could assist the council investigation.
However, Sizeland failed to respond, thereby committing an offence for which he was prosecuted.
He was prosecuted and found guilty of failing to comply with section 108 notice served under the Environment Act 1995.
Evidence was provided to the council that he offered a waste collection service on social media and had collected the fly-tipped waste found in Marsh Lane.
He received a £660 fine, a victim surcharge of £264 and costs were awarded to the council of £1,141.61 after a hearing on Monday, June 9) at Derby Magistrates’ Court.
He failed to attend court.
The area affected has seen several fly-tipping incidents recently and cameras have been purchased to catch the culprits, with the local council saying they will use ‘every power’ to take action.
Cabinet member for environmental services, councillor Stephen Pickering, said: “We have a zero-tolerance policy on fly-tipping in our district. It’s not only unsightly and damaging to the environment, but it also places an unfair financial burden on our communities.
“We will continue to pursue those responsible and hold them accountable.”