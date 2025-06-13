Sheffield man in court over driving offences and anabolic steroids
Jodan Wood of Callow Mount, Gleadless Valley, was charged with two counts each of failure to stop, driving whilst disqualified, driving without third party insurance, taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, and driving without due care and attention.
On top of this, he was also charged with one count each of criminal damage, and possession of a Class C drug, namely anabolic steroids.
On Monday, June 9, Wood appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to one count of failure to stop, driving whilst disqualified, driving without third party insurance, driving without due care and attention, criminal damage, and possession of Class C drugs.
He pleaded not guilty to the other offences.
He is due to appear before magistrates againn in January 2026.