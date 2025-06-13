Sheffield man in court over driving offences and anabolic steroids

A 26-year-old has been charged with a string of driving offences as well as the possession of anabolic steroids.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jodan Wood of Callow Mount, Gleadless Valley, was charged with two counts each of failure to stop, driving whilst disqualified, driving without third party insurance, taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, and driving without due care and attention.

Jordan Wood, 26, of Callow Mount, pleaded guilty to a number of driving offences and possession of Class C drugs | National World

On top of this, he was also charged with one count each of criminal damage, and possession of a Class C drug, namely anabolic steroids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, June 9, Wood appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to one count of failure to stop, driving whilst disqualified, driving without third party insurance, driving without due care and attention, criminal damage, and possession of Class C drugs.

He pleaded not guilty to the other offences.

He is due to appear before magistrates againn in January 2026.