Sheffield man in court over driving offences and anabolic steroids

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 13th Jun 2025, 12:47 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A 26-year-old has been charged with a string of driving offences as well as the possession of anabolic steroids.

Jodan Wood of Callow Mount, Gleadless Valley, was charged with two counts each of failure to stop, driving whilst disqualified, driving without third party insurance, taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, and driving without due care and attention.

Jordan Wood, 26, of Callow Mount, pleaded guilty to a number of driving offences and possession of Class C drugsplaceholder image
Jordan Wood, 26, of Callow Mount, pleaded guilty to a number of driving offences and possession of Class C drugs | National World

On top of this, he was also charged with one count each of criminal damage, and possession of a Class C drug, namely anabolic steroids.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Monday, June 9, Wood appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to one count of failure to stop, driving whilst disqualified, driving without third party insurance, driving without due care and attention, criminal damage, and possession of Class C drugs.

He pleaded not guilty to the other offences.

Sign up to our new court newsletter, where we seek to ensure that justice is not just done but seen to be done. Register today and receive our rundown of the key stories from the courts over the past seven days.

He is due to appear before magistrates againn in January 2026.

Related topics:SheffieldThird party insurance
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice