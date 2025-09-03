Sentencing has finally been passed on two brothers who left a woman needing surgery following a violent assault two years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Within a 10 minute period on March 18, 2023, police officers received reports of two separate assaults in the Kimberworth area of Rotherham.

The first involved an 18-year-old man being hit repeatedly by two men with pieces of wood - leaving him with head, shoulder and leg injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second assault also involved two men using pieces of wood as a weapon. This attack left the victim, a woman in her 30s, with serious facial injuries which required surgery.

Two brothers have been jailed after they left a woman needing surgery following a violent attack. | SYP/Getty

Police rushed to the scene and victim statements led to two suspects, brothers Joshua and Callum Heaps, being named and linked to the crimes.

Investigations continued, with officers gathering witness statements and text messages from the suspects to the victims’ relatives.

CCTV footage showing the second assault was also tracked down, and the pair were arrested and charged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joshua Heaps, 22, of Grayson Road, Wingfield, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and assault occasioning them actual bodily harm.

Following a trial in June 2025, he was also found guilty of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and Section 18 - grievous bodily harm with intent.

Callum Heaps, 24, of the same address, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and three counts of assault occasioning them actual bodily harm .

The brothers appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Monday (September 1) for sentencing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum has been jailed for two years and three months.

Meanwhile the younger of the two, Joshua, has been jailed for seven years and four months.

The officer in charge of this case, Investigations Officer Rachel Scott, said: "Joshua and Callum Heaps’ brutality has left a lasting impact on both of their victims in what must have been an incredibly traumatic experience.

"Officers worked quickly to apprehend the brothers and a detailed investigation led to a number of charges being secured. I hope this sentence will allow both victims to feel like justice has been served and will give them the opportunity to move on from this incident."