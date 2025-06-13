Rachel Hale: Trial date fixed for Sheffield woman charged with attempted murder of police officer

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 13th Jun 2025, 07:28 BST

A provisional trial date has been fixed for a 34-year-old woman accused of the attempted murder of a police officer, who had been called out to an incident on a Sheffield road.

The charge relates to an incident which occurred while officers were responding to a call on Colley Road in the Parson Cross area of Sheffield at around 12.05am on Friday, May 16, 2025.

Defendant Rachel Hale was subsequently charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.

The charge relates to an incident which occurred while officers were responding to a call on Colley Road in the Parson Cross area of Sheffield at around 12.05am on Friday, May 16, 2025
The charge relates to an incident which occurred while officers were responding to a call on Colley Road in the Parson Cross area of Sheffield at around 12.05am on Friday, May 16, 2025 | NW/Google/Adobe

Ms Hale, of Mapplebeck Road, High Green, Sheffield, was brought before The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

A trial date of February 9, 2026 was fixed during the 30-minute Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Ms Hale is yet to enter a plea to the single count of attempted murder she faces.

Judge Richardson remanded her into custody until July 4, 2025, when she is next due to appear at the same court.

