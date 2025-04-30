Police object to Rotherham shop’s alcohol licence after seizing prescription drugs, slimming pills, and illicit booze

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Yorkshire Police has objected to a Rotherham shop’s application for a licence to sell alcohol, which has previously been issued a closure order after prescription drugs, illicit slimming pills, alcohol and tobacco were seized by the force last year.

The force has objected to the application for Mario’s Mini Market, also known as Britannia Inn Shop, on Lindley Street, to sell alcohol between 11am and 11pm, seven days a week.

Documents published by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council ahead of a meeting to decide the application include a statement from the authority’s community protection and environmental health manager, which details ongoing concerns regarding the premises.

The statement outlines a history of anti-social behaviour linked to the shop, including noise complaints, street drinking, and gatherings of large groups. It also highlights multiple enforcement actions, including a closure order issued in December 2024. The authority has expressed its lack of confidence in the applicant’s ability to comply with licensing regulations.

The closure order followed a raid in November 2024, which uncovered illicit prescription medications, including Tramadol, Diazepam and Amitriptyline, as well as counterfeit cigarettes and clothing and illegal vapes.

On top of the illegal items, the premises also posed serious health risks, with evidence of a cockroach infestation and violations of food safety regulations. Inspectors discovered food products stored in unsanitary conditions, including in bathrooms and behind counters, while other items were found to be out-of-date and improperly labelled.

The shop was also found to be storing fireworks illegally, and selling them without the proper license required by the South Yorkshire Fire Brigade. The fireworks seized were deemed to be unsafe and unfit for sale under UK regulations.

On 18th December 2024, Sheffield Magistrates Court granted a closure order, followed the presentation of evidence detailing a series of incidents that included illegal sales and public nuisance caused by gatherings outside the shop.

The following day, on 19th December 2024, officers attended the premises to enforce the closure. During this visit, a further 720 illicit cigarettes, worth approximately £520, were discovered concealed in the ceiling of the shop.

After the closure, the premises remained secured until 21st March 2025, when the grills were removed and the premises were allowed to reopen.

The applicant has outlined a number of measures to prevent anti social behaviour and promote responsible alcohol sales.

To ensure compliance with licensing laws, the applicant plans to implement a comprehensive staff training program covering the Challenge 25 scheme, alcohol refusal protocols, and emergency procedures.

Additionally, a detailed incident log will be maintained, and a high-quality CCTV system will be installed to monitor public areas. The premises will also operate a refusal register for alcohol sales and display signage informing customers of the Challenge 25 policy.

The applicant has committed to keeping the shop clean and maintaining contact with local residents to address any concerns.

RMBC’s licensing sub-committee will consider the application during its next meeting on May 7.