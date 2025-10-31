A man and woman have been jailed over a plot to smuggle drugs and phones into a Doncaster prison using a drone.

A lengthy investigation unravelled the crimes of Jade Brannan, 35, and Ricky Smith, 39, as the pair were found to have conspired to bring contraband into HMP Lindholme.

A prison officer on patrol located a drone dropping a package in the shape of a juice carton into the grounds of the Doncaster prison in June 2022.

This was examined thoroughly with the package containing a number of harmful drugs, SIM cards, charging cables and mobile phones.

Data obtained from the drone also led to the uncovering of flight data which led officers to Smith's address, with forensic analysis leading to a match for both Smith and Brannan.

Brannan, of Heath Rise, Leeds, was subsequently arrested at her home address with a search of her property leading to a number of suspected drugs being seized along with empty boxes of diazepam, pregabalin and a quantity of USB sticks.

Smith, of Ash Close, Leeds, was also arrested, with a search of his address leading to the recovery of a drone controller and blades.

Analysis of his mobile phone led to officers finding various chats in which Smith offered the sale of drugs and had images of juice cartons similar to what was recovered from the drone at HMP Lindholme.

Also contained on Smith’s phone was video footage of a previous drop.

Brannan and Smith both pleaded guilty to conspiring to bring List 'A' articles into HMP Lindholme, namely drugs, mobile phones and SIM cards.

Brannan admitted two counts of supplying a Class C drugs, with Smith pleading guilty to three counts of the same offence.

Smith also admitted three counts of throwing an article into a prison - twice at HMP Ranby in Nottinghamshire and once at HMP Lindholme.

Smith was given a three-year prison sentence, with Brannan jailed for two years and three months during a sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (Thursday 30 October).

Detective Constable Jonathan White, who is part of the North East Regional Prison Intelligence Unit, said:

"Nationally, we have started to see a dramatic increase of drones incursions into our prison estates, and it has become a more frequently used way to get illicit contraband items into prisons.

"These activities fuel crime within prisons and threaten to derail the rehabilitation of offenders and their eventual reintegration back into society.

"In this instance, through working with various law enforcement agencies, we managed to gather a wealth of evidence against Brannan and Smith which pointed towards their involvement in this conspiracy to get contraband into HMP Lindholme, and their inevitable guilty pleas.

"We will not tolerate those threatening the safety of other prisoners and prison staff by attempting to do this and we will continue to work alongside His Majesty's Prison and Probation Service to disrupt this criminal behaviour and strengthen our united response to the threat of drones."

South Yorkshire Police’s Prison Anti-Crime Unit recently conducted an operation at HMP Lindholme targeting those attempting to bring contraband items into the prison. It followed on from an identical operation at HMP Moorland in July.