3 . Elarna Garner-Abbey and Philip Wood: Jailed for combined total of 42 months

Elarna Garner-Abbey, aged 19, appeared via video link for sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, June 19, 2025 after having previously pleaded guilty to violent disorder. She was charged alongside her ex-partner Philip Wood, 22, who also pleaded guilty. The pair attended the riot together and had been living together in a tent near Meadowhall at the time. In footage previously shown to the same court, Wood and Garner-Abbey could both be seen involving themselves in the disorder that broke out on Manvers Way, a short distance from the Holiday Inn Express, which was at the centre of the riot. Describing the roles of each of the defendants, prosecutor, Joseph Bell said Wood - who was wearing a face covering for much of the incident - could be seen stoking a fire in the middle of the road and repeatedly throwing missiles towards the police line, some of which were at ‘close range’. He was also seen lighting a phone charger on fire and swinging it around his head. Garner-Abbey meanwhile - who was 18 at the time - pushed a blue pole into the fire and threw missiles at police. Since the incident, Wood and Garner-Abbey have ended their relationship. The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, described the case as extremely complicated, as he balanced issues relating to Garner-Abbey’s age, maturity, mental health issues and pregnancy. Garner-Abbey was sentenced to 18 months in a youth detention centre. Like Garner-Abbey, Wood’s early guilty plea played a role in the judge’s sentence. He was jailed for two years. | SYP