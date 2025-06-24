Each of the 15 defendants pictured here have been jailed during Sheffield Crown Court hearings held in May and June 2025.
Some of them acknowledged their wrongdoing by entering guilty pleas, and consequently, received a reduction off the total length of their sentence.
The level of reduction is based on the point in proceedings that the plea was entered, up to a maximum of one-third, or 33 per cent.
Others, however, maintained their denials and were convicted at the conclusion of a trial at the same court.
The longest sentence passed down by the city’s judges over the past couple of months has been one of life, to serve a minimum of 22 years, while the shortest was one of 14 months.
1. Recently jailed at Sheffield Crown Court
All of the defendants pictured here have been jailed during Sheffield Crown Court hearings held in May and June 2025.
Top row, left to right: Neil Hamilton; Elarna Garner-Abbey; Philip Wood; Simon Welsh and Jake Shaw. Middle row, left to right: Ryan Wright; Martell Maw; Ty Kelsall; Morgan Swindells and Peter Stone. Bottom row: Stefan Lukac; Daniel Bradshaw; Lloyd Smith; Caleb Goulding and Salem Galab
| SYP/Adobe
2. Neil Hamilton: Sex offender jailed for seven years
A man who was preyed upon by a sex offender while in an intoxicated state has detailed the destructive spiral of self-sabotage the sex attack has sent him on.
Neil Hamilton sought to deny responsibility for the sexual assault, but jurors found him guilty of one count of assault by penetration at the conclusion of his Sheffield Crown Court trial.
In a statement read during Hamilton’s sentencing hearing, the man he targeted said: “After the incident I stopped eating, and didn’t think life was worth living.”
“I’ve been trying to regain some sense of masculinity,” the complainant said.
He described how the attack, which occurred on January 27, 2025, resulted in him “spiralling into using drugs” over the course of a 10-week period, and was sent back to that dark place during the course of Hamilton’s trial.
The complainant added: “Neil will be released from prison one day, however I will have to live with this for the rest of my life.”
A hearing held on June 10, 2025 heard how the complainant was heavily intoxicated when Hamilton, aged 58, assaulted him.
Sending Hamilton to begin a seven-year prison sentence, Judge Rachael Harrison told him: “Having heard the evidence, I’m sure that you waited until he was in that state before you sexually assaulted him, while he was face down.” | SYP
3. Elarna Garner-Abbey and Philip Wood: Jailed for combined total of 42 months
Elarna Garner-Abbey, aged 19, appeared via video link for sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, June 19, 2025 after having previously pleaded guilty to violent disorder.
She was charged alongside her ex-partner Philip Wood, 22, who also pleaded guilty.
The pair attended the riot together and had been living together in a tent near Meadowhall at the time.
In footage previously shown to the same court, Wood and Garner-Abbey could both be seen involving themselves in the disorder that broke out on Manvers Way, a short distance from the Holiday Inn Express, which was at the centre of the riot.
Describing the roles of each of the defendants, prosecutor, Joseph Bell said Wood - who was wearing a face covering for much of the incident - could be seen stoking a fire in the middle of the road and repeatedly throwing missiles towards the police line, some of which were at ‘close range’.
He was also seen lighting a phone charger on fire and swinging it around his head.
Garner-Abbey meanwhile - who was 18 at the time - pushed a blue pole into the fire and threw missiles at police.
Since the incident, Wood and Garner-Abbey have ended their relationship.
The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, described the case as extremely complicated, as he balanced issues relating to Garner-Abbey’s age, maturity, mental health issues and pregnancy.
Garner-Abbey was sentenced to 18 months in a youth detention centre. Like Garner-Abbey, Wood’s early guilty plea played a role in the judge’s sentence. He was jailed for two years.
| SYP
4. Simon Welsh and Jake Shaw: Murderers handed life sentences to serve a combined minimum term of 39 years
On June 18, 2024, police were called to reports of an altercation at a car park on Drummond Street, right at the heart of Rotherham town centre.
Emergency services were quick to respond and found 38-year-old Lee Peter Davies in a critical condition due to a stab wound.
He was rushed to hospital, but despite medical personnel’s best efforts was pronounced dead shortly after.
Within hours of the incident, both Simon Welsh and Jake Shaw were arrested and questioned.
Both men were found guilty of murder following a three-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court in April this year.
Welsh was also found guilty of Section 18 wounding relating to an incident from November 2023.
On Friday, June 20, 2025, both men appeared before Sheffield Crown Court for sentencing.
Simon Welsh, 37, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 22 years. He was also sentenced to four years in prison for Section 18 wounding. These sentences will run concurrently.
Jake Shaw, 26, of Canklow Road, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 17 years. | SYP