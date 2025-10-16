A man responsible for killing a love rival who suffered fatal stab wounds, during an altercation at his family home in Sheffield, was sent to begin a prison sentence a few moments ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley Hollis, aged 35, died in an incident on Barlow Drive, Stannington, in the early hours of Sunday, March 16, 2025. His killer, Michael James (pictured), was found guilty of manslaughter, along with a second charge of possessing a bladed article in a public place, yesterday afternoon | SYP/Adobe

Bradley Hollis, aged 35, died in an incident on Barlow Drive, Stannington, in the early hours of Sunday, March 16, 2025. He was a dad to three daughters and one stepson.

His killer, Michael James, was found guilty of manslaughter, along with a second charge of possessing a bladed article in a public place, yesterday afternoon. The jury spent 13 hours, 42 minutes deliberating, before returning the unanimously guilty verdicts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James also admitted a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm carried out against his ex-partner, Zara Tolley, in the hours before Mr Hollis was fatally attacked.

Judge Graham Reeds KC sent James, aged 45, to begin a prison sentence of 14 years a few moments ago.

Opening the prosecution case, Richard Thyne KC said Mr James and Ms Tolley had been in a relationship for around 10 to 11 years, during which they had two children, and had planned to marry in 2024.

However, instead of marrying, the pair split up last year, but Mr James continued living at the family home, until the date of the fatal incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During 2024, Ms Tolley also started a new relationship with Mr Hollis.

Sending James to begin his prison sentence, Judge Reeds told him: “I’m sure your actions towards Bradley Hollis were a mixture of jealousy and concern for the fact he was coming to your house. Everyone was aware he should be nowhere near it. That said, the only reason he was coming to your house in the early hours of the morning was because you assaulted Zara, and she told him what you did.”

“Whatever some people may have thought about Bradley, he was loved by his family and friends. And his death has left a hole in their lives, which can never be filled.”

During the course of this morning’s (Thursday, October 16, 2025) hearing, an emotional statement from Mr Hollis’ aunt, Julie Mason, was read to the court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They described him as a “loving” and “respectful” man who had endured struggles in his life, but was working hard to turn things around.

“He was a great dad, and I feel so devastated the girls will have to grow up without him,” Ms Mason said in her statement.

Gemma Chapman, the mother of two of Mr Hollis’ daughters, and his stepson, also submitted a statement to the court, in which she said their children will now be forced to grow up without him.

“Bradley was a great dad...I could never fault him as a dad,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Chapman continued: “Even when we were separated, he would never turn up empty-handed, and would come with presents or bags of shopping.”

“Bradley wanted to live his life as a family man....I knew Bradley had made efforts to turn his life around.”

“I truly believe Bradley was finally getting himself sorted for good.”

Eight jurors returned to see James, formerly of Barlow Drive, Stannington, Sheffield, receive his sentence for manslaughter this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the course of the trial, the jury heard how the fatal attack was carried out by James at the home he shared with Ms Tolley and their children, and lasted for just one minute and 51 seconds.

Their children were present in the property at the time of the attack, the jury previously heard.

In her statement to the court, Ms Tolley described Mr Hollis as her “soulmate.”

“I will never recover from the heartache of losing Bradley,” Ms Hollis said, adding that she feels she will “never be able to move on” from Mr Hollis’ death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Thyne characterised both of the relationships the two men had with Ms Tolley as “unhealthy,” with both men arrested for violence towards her in separate incidents.

Mr James, the jury was told, attacked Ms Tolley during a family event, and was alleged to be responsible for a deterioration in both her “mental health and physical cleanliness,” according to evidence provided by her sister.

It was claimed Ms Tolley was also believed to have been mistreated by Mr Hollis, who was alleged to have thrown a hammer through the window of the family home, and to have assaulted her in Blackpool, with the latter incident resulting in social services becoming involved.

The incidents also resulted in Mr Hollis being prohibited from visiting Ms Tolley and James’ family home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was against that backdrop that the jealous, controlling and sometimes violent nature of both men formed a catalyst for what was to occur,” explained the prosecutor.

The jury were read messages sent from Mr James to Ms Tolley in the weeks leading up to Mr Hollis’ death.

One such message read: “I’m telling you now, if that w****r comes anywhere near my kids, I’ll kill you both. And don’t think I won’t because I will.”

Jurors heard that in the hours leading up to the early-hours attack, Ms Tolley was home with Mr James, and was exchanging messages with Mr Hollis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She described how he snatched the phone from her, demanding to know who she had been messaging. He threw the phone from the upstairs window, and also assaulted her a number of times, punching her and hitting her over the head with a bottle,” Mr Thyne said.

Mr James subsequently took Ms Tolley’s phone, left the property and locked the door behind him.

He observed events at the property using live footage on the property’s doorbell camera, watching the comings and goings, and listening to audio from within the property, while he was in an outbuilding near allotments at Rivelin Valley Park, the court heard.

Mr James also issued a number of threats to Ms Tolley during phone conversations after he left the property, the court was told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jurors heard that Ms Tolley subsequently escaped and went to a nearby friend’s house, while a taxi was called to bring Mr Hollis to the house.

Ms Tolley and her friend were waiting for Mr Hollis when Mr James returned to the property a matter of minutes before Mr Hollis was due to arrive.

A scuffle ensued between the two men after Mr Hollis entered the property through the living room window, the jury were told.

Both of the eye witnesses, Ms Tolley and her friend, described Mr James and Mr Hollis fighting with their fists, with neither man initially taking the upper hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Thyne said both eye-witnesses watched as Mr James took a knife from the kitchen, following which Mr Hollis suffered a number of stab and slash wounds.

Migating for James, Nicholas Rhodes KC suggested to Judge Reeds that by virtue of the jury’s not guilty verdict for murder - and guilty verdict for manslaughter - they must have accepted the defence’s submissions that James was acting in self-defence.

Mr Rhodes suggested James’ actions were further compounded by the fact Mr Hollis climbed through the living room window to his family home.

Mr Thyne responded by saying the prosecution case was that Mr Hollis was responding to the sound of James attacking Ms Tolley - with the assault already underway - when he made his way into the property using the living room window because James had locked the front door behind him as he left earlier that evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Reeds ruled that James was not fighting with the knife in order to defend himself, but was “using the knife to win the fight.”

“You armed yourself with a knife,” Judge Reeds told James, adding that the stage at which he went to get the knife - following dispute during the trial over whether or not he was in possession of it prior to Mr Hollis entering the property - “matters not.”

He continued: “You had it with you to use as a weapon if necessary, and you did use it.”

Judge Reeds also acknowledged, however, that Mr Hollis came through the window of James’ family home “intent on fighting” with him.

He also granted a restraining order, prohibiting him from contacting Ms Tolley directly until further order of the court.