A man arrested for his involvement in a shooting in Sheffield last week is set to appear at court today.

Marcus Ned was arrested on Thursday, April 4 after a series of shootings in multiple locations across Sheffield.

The first occurred the night prior (April 3), when at 10.04pm police received reports that a gun had been fired at Daniel Hill Street in the Hillfoot area of Sheffield.

It is reported that shots were fired outside an address on the street, and the windows of a vehicle were smashed. It is then believed that a vehicle fled the scene.

Upon armed officers’ arrival they found evidence consistent with a firearms discharge.

Only a few hours later, at 3.11am (April 4) further reports came in of a road traffic collision at Liberty Drive in the Stannington area of Sheffield - around 2.5 miles away from where gunshots were heard

It is understood that a motorbike and a silver Golf were involved in a collision and that shots were fired at a man.

Officers recovered both vehicles involved and found evidence of a firearms discharge nearby.

Marcus Ned, aged 39, from Hillfoot, Sheffield has since been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without a certificate and attempt grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has been remanded into custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.

A woman, 39, who was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, has been released on police bail.

A 35-year-old man on suspicion of affray has been bailed whilst enquiries continue.

And a man arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and has also been released on police bail.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Scott Harrison said: “Violence and gun crime has no place on our streets, we will not tolerate those who pose a risk through their criminality.

“Our neighbourhood officers remain in the area today and are there for you. If you have any concerns, please speak to them.

“We understand that not everyone will feel comfortable in speaking to the police and anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers.”

