A man who was found with an arsenal of weapons in his car in South Yorkshire has been jailed.

Arber Axhami’s illegal equipment was discovered following a proactive stop by response officers in Doncaster.

They pulled over Axhami’s Mercedes CLK near the city centre – where the 19-year-old admitted to not having a driving licence or insurance for the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle resulted in officers finding a stash of weapons – including two machetes, a loaded crossbow, several crossbow bolts, and a combat knife.

Arber Axhami.

Axhami was arrested and subsequently charged with three counts of possessing a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place and one charge of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was also charged with driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Axhami, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to all counts at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on October 17. On Thursday, November 14, he was jailed for 14 months at Sheffield Crown Court.

Detective Constable Joshua Heath, the officer in charge of this case, said: “The response officers who stopped Axhami must be credited. It was their proactive work which has led to several dangerous weapons being taken off of the streets of South Yorkshire.

“We take knife crime incredibly seriously and are all too familiar with the significant and catastrophic effect of knife crime has on families and friends.

“If you do own a knife, or bladed article, there are many knife amnesty bins located across South Yorkshire which can you dispose of these in a safe and anonymous way.”

Locations include:

Vape Store, Regent Street, Barnsley

Junction of Warmsworth Road/ Anelay Road, Balby, Doncaster

Junction of Broxholme Lane/Highfield Road/Netherhall Road, Doncaster city centre

Eastwood Lane, Rotherham town centre

Vape Shack, Church Street, Swinton, Rotherham

Wolseley Road, Sharrow, Sheffield

Birley Moor Roach, Frencheville, Sheffield

Devonshire Green (off Fitzwilliam Street), Sheffield city centre

HGDT, The Campus, Packhorse Lane, Sheffield

Concrete Campus, Unit 7 Jordanthorpe Centre, Sheffield

Bush Fire, Halifax Road, Sheffield