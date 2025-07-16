A boy on trial accused of murdering 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose in a Sheffield school stabbing is set to answer a fourth day of questions from the witness box.

The defendant - who cannot be named for legal reasons - is set to take to the stand again this morning (Tuesday, July 22, 2025) for another day of questions from his barrister, Gul Nawaz Hussain KC.

15-year-old Harvey Willgoose was stabbed in the heart in the courtyard of All Saints School a few minutes into the lunch break on February 3, 2025. He collapsed less than a minute later, and died a short time after that. The defendant, who was also a pupil at the school, has been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court for the last four weeks accused of Harvey's murder, which he denies

The defendant has so far given evidence detailing the years of bullying he has experienced, his issues with anger, the reasons why he posed with weapons including knives, a hammer and an axe, his relationship with Harvey and what led him to believe the teen had ‘turned against’ him.

He has also detailed the reason he believed it was necessary to arm himself with a ‘scary’ knife on the day of the fatal stabbing, and the threats he claimed Harvey made towards him in the hours leading up to it.

Mr Hussain has not yet asked the defendant questions around the incident which led to Harvey’s death, and that may take place today.

After questions from defence counsel, prosecutors will be given the opportunity to cross-examine the defendant.

The boy has admitted to carrying out the stabbing, to Harvey’s manslaughter and to possessing a bladed article on school premises.