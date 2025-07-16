LIVE: Teen accused of Harvey Willgoose's murder may face witness box questions today on fatal stabbing
The defendant - who cannot be named for legal reasons - is set to take to the stand again this morning (Tuesday, July 22, 2025) for another day of questions from his barrister, Gul Nawaz Hussain KC.
The defendant has so far given evidence detailing the years of bullying he has experienced, his issues with anger, the reasons why he posed with weapons including knives, a hammer and an axe, his relationship with Harvey and what led him to believe the teen had ‘turned against’ him.
He has also detailed the reason he believed it was necessary to arm himself with a ‘scary’ knife on the day of the fatal stabbing, and the threats he claimed Harvey made towards him in the hours leading up to it.
Mr Hussain has not yet asked the defendant questions around the incident which led to Harvey’s death, and that may take place today.
After questions from defence counsel, prosecutors will be given the opportunity to cross-examine the defendant.
Harvey was stabbed in the heart in the courtyard of All Saints School a few minutes into the lunch break on February 3, 2025. He collapsed less than a minute later, and died a short time after that.
The defendant, who was also a pupil at the school, has been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court for the last four weeks accused of Harvey’s murder, which he denies.
He cannot be named for legal reasons.
The boy has admitted to carrying out the stabbing, to Harvey’s manslaughter and to possessing a bladed article on school premises.
The trial continues.
LIVE: Fourth day of questions for teen accused of murdering Harvey Willgoose
Key Events
- Defendant claims Harvey issued him with threats of violence in the hours leading up to the fatal stabbing
- He says he also received numerous threats over Snapchat during the course of the weekend beforehand leading him to fear he would be seriously hurt during the school day
- Defendant tells jurors he took pictures with knives, a hammer and an axe to 'scare' those who might 'threaten' him or cause him 'problems'
- Jurors hear defendant believes Harvey turned against him, after incident in which he punched a wall in response to repeated name calling from Boy A
- Defendant claims he has endured years of bullying during his time at school, and as a result, he gets angry and upset 'quickly'
- He cites bullying and a difficult home life as being amongst the factors which cause him to not be able to 'control' his anger sometimes
- Told jurors he didn't tell parents about the bullying because he knew they 'wouldn't care' and telling teachers resulted in being labelled a 'snitch' which made bullying worse
What did the defendant tell the jury on Friday?
Below is a summary of the main points from Friday’s evidence:
- The defendant said he brought a ‘scary’ knife to school on the day of the killing because the messages he received caused him to fear he would be ‘jumped’ or ‘stabbed’.
- He said he believed if he pulled out his ‘scary’ knife, his would-be attackers ‘wouldn’t pull theirs’.
- The defendant told jurors that a weekend of exchanging Snapchat messages with Harvey and others had caused him to fear he may be ‘jumped’ or ‘stabbed’ during the school day . The jury have already heard how this followed a lockdown incident at the school, involving Boy A and Boy B, and following which Harvey is said to have taken the side of Boy A, while the defendant took the side of Boy B.
- During the course of the messages sent over that weekend - some of which have not been retrieved by police - the defendant claimed Harvey told him that if he had a problem with Boy A then he therefore had a problem with him, and he should come to Harvey’s address where he would ‘deal with it, simple’.
- He also said Harvey had sent him a voice note in which he said two other males with violent reputations needed to ‘hear about’ the dispute, and told him: ‘You know my boys are on it’.
- The defendant said he had not wanted to go to school out of fear he would be ‘badly’ hurt, but after his dad told him he had to go, he looked up a prayer online in a bid to keep himself safe.
- He encountered Harvey early on in the day, but despite their previous exchanges, the defendant said he initially believed they had managed to get on to ‘alright’ terms with each other after joking around about boxing.
- The pair ended that interaction by ‘shaking hands,’ the jury were told.
- The defendant said things between the pair changed again, however, after they ‘accidentally bumped into each other’ during break time.
- He told jurors that Harvey responded by turning around and saying ‘Watch where you’re f***ing going’ in a manner he described as 'angry'.
- The defendant says he subsequently tapped Harvey on the arm, and had planned to say 'just leave it'.
- He says that before he got the chance to say that, Harvey said: "Don’t touch me, I’ll actually juck you up."
- When asked what ‘juck’ means, the defendant clarified: "In Sheffield, juck means stab you up."
- The defendant said he encountered Harvey again, a little later on in the day.
- Harvey, he said, was positioned next to some other pupils, and whispered something to them, causing all three to 'laugh’ at him.
- The defendant says Harvey then bumped into him intentionally, knocking him with his shoulder.
- "I said ‘what are you bumping into me for?’," recalled the defendant. The defendant said Harvey responded by saying: “I’ll smash you all over” - which he took to mean 'beat him up'. Harvey was walking towards him, as he was walking backwards.He claims Harvey went on to say: "I'll batter you...let's take it outside."
- Mr Hussain asked him how Harvey said it, to which the defendant replied: "Angrily."
- The defendant said he told Harvey: "Hit me then."
- He added that he did not actually want Harvey to hit him.
- “Why did you say ‘hit me’ then?" asked Mr Hussain. The defendant replied: "Because if he hits me first, I’ve got a reason to hit him back."
What can we expect to hear during the defendant's fourth day of evidence?
Good morning,
The trial of the teenage boy accused of murdering fellow All Saints pupil, Harvey Willgoose, in a school stabbing is set to continue this morning after a three day break.
We cannot know exactly what the defendant will be asked during his fourth day of questions from his barrister, Gul Nawaz Hussain KC.
Mr Hussain has covered a broad range of topics with the defendant so far, including his experiences of bullying, issues with his home life, his reasons for arming himself - and the events leading up to the day Harvey was killed.
When the trial was stood down for the weekend on Friday afternoon, Mr Hussain had covered events covering the time period shortly before the lunch break of that day.
We already know, from evidence previously heard, that Harvey was stabbed a few minutes into the lunch break.
The trial is listed to reconvene at 10am this morning, and we’ll be bringing you as many updates as we can from this page.
Trial now set to resume tomorrow
We had been expecting the trial to resume this morning (Monday, July 21, 2025).
The court has now informed us, however, that the trial will not be sitting today.
It is now expected to resume as normal from 10am tomorrow, when the defendant is expected to face his fourth day of questions.
The fatal incident which led to Harvey’s death has not yet been broached, and that may form part of tomorrow’s evidence.
Following questions from lead defence counsel, Gul Nawaz Hussain KC, prosecutors will then be given the opportunity to cross-examine the defendant.
Day three of defendant's evidence ends - back on Monday
That's the end of the evidence for today, and this week. The trial has been stood down until 10am on Monday morning, when the defendant's evidence is set to continue.
Harvey said "I’ll smash you all over", claims defendant
The defendant has told jurors that a little later on, he encountered Harvey again. He said Harvey was with some other pupils, whispered something to them, causing all three to 'laugh at him'.
The defendant says Harvey then bumped into him intentionally, knocking him with his shoulder.
"I said what are you bumping into me for," said the defendant.
The defendant said Harvey responded by saying: 'I’ll smash you all over' - which he took to mean 'beat him up'.
The defendant said Harvey was walking towards him, as he was walking backwards.
He claims Harvey went on to say: "I'll batter you...let's take it outside."Mr Hussain asked him how Harvey said it, and the defendant said: "Angrily."
The defendant said he told Harvey: "Hit me then."
He added that he didn't actually want Harvey to hit him.
"Why did you say hit me then," asked Mr Hussain.
The defendant replied: "Because if he hits me first, I’ve got a reason to hit him back."
Morning of the stabbing - Harvey "made threats to stab"
The defendant is now being asked questions about an incident during the break time that followed. He said he and Harvey 'bumped into each other'
The defendant has told jurors that Harvey responded by turning around and saying ‘Watch where you’re f***ing going’ in a manner he described as 'angry'.
The defendant says he subsequently tapped Harvey on the arm, and had planned to say 'just leave it'.
He says that before he got the chance to say that, Harvey said: "Don’t touch me, I’ll actually juck you up."
The defendant clarified: "In Sheffield, juck means stab you up."
"Did you think Harvey would say something like that to you after you shook hands," asked Mr Hussain.
"No," said the defendant.
Break for lunch
That's it for this morning's evidence. The lunchbreak has now begun, and we'll be back from 2.15pm.
"He and Harvey had a conversation in school on the morning of the incident"
The defendant has now told jurors that following the messages sent over the weekend, he and Harvey had a conversation in school on the morning of the incident.
He said Harvey came over to talk to him as he was filling out a statement on the lockdown incident.
The defendant says Harvey asked 'Is it beef between you and me,' to which he replied: 'Nah, why would I want beef with you?'
The defendant claims the pair subsequently began 'laughing' with each other. He said this was after Harvey asked about how he suffered his hand injury, and when he said he did it while boxing, Harvey followed up by joking he was a 's**t boxer'.
The defendant says the pair ended that interaction by shaking hands, following which he felt things between them were 'alright'.
Mr Hussain asked the defendant how worried he was feeling following that interaction, on a scale of 1-10.
"One," replied the defendant.
Questions about knife on day of incident
Mr Hussain is now asking questions about the knife the defendant took to school on the day Harvey died.
"You’ve accepted you took a knife to school, where did you get that knife from," asked Mr Hussain.
Replied the defendant: "I think I ordered it."
"Why did you order that specific knife?"
The defendant replied: "Because it’s a scary looking knife and if I pulled it out then they wouldn’t pull theirs."
Asked Mr Hussain: "You wanted a scary looking knife?"
The defendant replied: "Yeah."
"Did you want to use it," asked Mr Hussain.
The defendant replied: "No."
Mr Hussain continued: "You’ve told us about what kind of things you were scared of, did you think anyone was just going to have a fair one on one fight with you?"
Replied the defendant: "No."
"If someone wanted a fair one on one fight with you, would you have pulled the knife out," asked Mr Hussain, to which the defendant replied: "No."
Mr Hussain continued: "Did you want to have a fair one on one fight with anyone?"
He replied: "No."
"Using the 1-10 scale, how scared were you that something could happen to you?"
Mr Hussain has just asked the defendant a few questions about the morning leading up to the fatal stabbing.
"You’ve told us how you were feeling about going back to school and you didn’t want to go back and your dad told you had to. Using the 1-10 scale, how scared were you that something could happen to you," he asked.
The defendant replied: "Like nine."
"What kind of things did you think could happen to you," asked Mr Hussain, to which the defendant replied: "Like jumped or stabbed,"
Asked Mr Hussain: "Again if you can, using that scale of 1-10, how hurt did you think you could be
He replied: "10."
Mr Hussain asked him why he took a knife to school that day.
The defendant replied: "In case anyone tried to pull a knife on me, or hurt me."
Continued Mr Hussain: "Did you want to start any trouble that day…did you want to hurt anyone that day."
"No," the defendant replied.
Break until 12.15pm
Court is now on break until 12.25pm
'Voice notes from Harvey'
We're now hearing more about the messages sent over the course of the weekend leading up to the fatal stabbing, including ones it has not been possible to retrieve.
The defendant says he received a voice note from Harvey over the course of that weekend, in which he said two other males 'need to hear about this'.
Describing the reputation of one of the males, the defendant said he had a 'high' reputation.
When asked what that means, he replied: "Like people were scared of him and people didn’t want to have a problem with him."
Mr Hussain asked him how receiving that message made me feel, to which he replied: "Like worried…like a lot."
He was also asked how badly he thought they could hurt him, to which he replied: "Hurt me…quite serious…like they could stab me, hurt me."
When asked how scared he felt, on a scale of 1-10, the defendant replied with: 10.
The defendant said he responded by asking Harvey why he was 'getting other people involved for'.
Says he got another message from Harvey, in which he said ‘you know my boys are on it’.
"If I were to cause a problem, he’d call his boys, and I wouldn’t do nothing about it, because his boys are that scary," the defendant said, when asked what he took that message to mean.
"People are saying they’ll stab me"
The defendant is saying that he believed Harvey had picked Boy A's side.
When asked by Mr Hussain if he wanted Harvey to be involved or if he thought Harvey getting involved was a good idea, the defendant responded 'no' to both.
He added that he took Boy B's side, and he did this 'because he wasn’t in the wrong with any of this'.
Mr Hussain is mentioning the defendant's search for a 'keep safe' prayer on the morning before the fatal stabbing.
When asked why he felt he needed help to stay safe, the defendant replied: "Because people are saying they’ll stab me and Harvey said come to my address…because people were saying I’d get hurt."
The defendant says he did not want to go to school on February 3, because he thought he would get 'stabbed or hurt,' but his dad made him.
Mr Hussain asked the defendant how badly hurt he thought he would get if he went to school.
The defendant replied: "Quite bad…don’t know but probably could have got sent to hospital."
Harvey was "protecting Boy A"
The defendant has said that he felt the message meant that if he, or Boy B, went to Harvey's address 'he wouldn’t be there by himself, he’d be there with other people'.
He added: "If we did have a problem with [them] we’d go to his address and get hurt."
When asked if he believed anyone was protecting Boy A, the defendant replied: "Yeah, Harvey."
"Threatening messages from Harvey"
Back again now. Mr Hussain said he is going to now ask the defendant about messages he received over the the weekend between the lockdown incident and the day Harvey was killed.
Mr Hussain is referring to part of the defendant's prepared statement, in which he claimed: "Over the weekend I began to receive messages on Snapchat from Harvey These were of a threatening nature. One of the messages read. "If you want beef, come to my address".
'Threatening messages over weekend'
Mr Hussain refers to the defendant's prepared statement, which was provided to police, in which he said that over the weekend that followed he received a message from a friend of Boy A's, which read: "You want to touch [Boy A], watch".
When asked what he knew about the boy who sent the message, the defendant said he knew the boy 'carries weapons' and spends time with older people.
"How did getting that message from [the boy] make you feel," asked Mr Hussain, to which the defendant replied: "Scared."
Asked Mr Hussain: "How seriously did you treat that threat?"
"Quite serious," replied the defendant.
"Did you want to have trouble with [the boy] with the older boys who carry weapons," asked Mr Hussain, to which the defendant replied: "No."
Court is now on a brief break until 11.10am. Back soon.
"Why didn't you want to come back to school?"
Mr Hussain said the jury already know that the defendant didn't attend school on the following two days Thursday, January 30 and Friday, January 31.
"Why didn’t you want to come back to school on Thursday or Friday," asked Mr Hussain.
Replied the defendant: "Because I would have got stabbed or jumped."
Mr Hussain continued: "How did that make you feel," to which the defendant replied: "Scared."
"If you didn’t believe you could get stabbed or jumped would you have gone back to school?"
The defendant replied: "Yeah."
Lockdown on January 29 triggered by knife scare
The jury has been told that the lockdown was triggered, after the defendant said he believed Boy A had a knife. We've already heard how Boy A was not found to be in possession of a knife after a search.
When asked by Mr Hussain, the defendant says he did not have a knife with him on that day - and a search carried out at school proved that. He said he did not ever tell anyone that he had a knife on the lockdown day.
He has been telling jurors how the lockdown incident was discussed in Snapchat groups, and he received 'some' messages about it, including two asking him if he had a knife. The defendant says he told the two people who asked that he didn't.
The defendant also claims a girl started a rumour that he ‘had a knife'.