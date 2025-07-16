LIVE: Second day of evidence from boy standing trial for Harvey Willgoose's murder
The defendant - who cannot be named for legal reasons - is set to take to the stand again today (Thursday, July 17, 2025).
The jury of eight women and four men heard from the defendant yesterday, when he detailed the years of bullying he has endured throughout his time at school, and the factors which lead him to get ‘angry quickly’.
His barrister Gul Nawaz Hussain KC indicated at the end of yesterday that he was about to broach a ‘delicate’ topic involving Harvey. After questions from defence counsel, prosecutors will be given the opportunity to cross-examine the defendant.
15-year-old Harvey Willgoose was stabbed in the heart in the courtyard of All Saints School a few minutes into the lunch break on February 3, 2025. He collapsed less than a minute later, and died a short time after that.
The defendant, who was a schoolmate of Harvey’s, has been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court for the last three weeks accused of Harvey’s murder, which he denies.
The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has admitted to carrying out the stabbing, to Harvey’s manslaughter and to possessing a bladed article on school premises.
Attacked at a previous school
The defendant is telling the jury about a pupil from his previous school who attacked him, leaving him 'quite badly' hurt. He says it's friends of that boy who were threatening him. Defendant says he was added to a group chat, in which the boy's associates threatened to 'smoke' and 'shank' him. He said the terms could mean anything - 'stab, punch, anything'.
Axe found in defendant's bag
The defendant is now being asked questions about an axe his mum found in his bag in December 2024.
He has told the jury of eight women and four men that he bought the axe in school from another pupil.
He said he wanted to buy a 'small knife' but the pupil brought an axe in so he had to buy that instead.
The defendant said he bought it for his 'protection' after receiving threats from older children - by a year or two - connected to others at a previous school.
The defendant says he received threats from people saying they were going to 'stab him up' and 'don't let me catch you'.
Had a copy of Harvey's timetable in his drawer
The jury is being told that the defendant had a copy of Harvey's timetable, which was found in a drawer in his bedroom. The defendant says he picked it up after Harvey left it behind at school. He said he intended to give it back to him, but didn't get around to it
'On friendly terms' with Harvey prior to Christmas 2024
The defendant is telling jurors that following the beginning of the September 2024 school year, he and Harvey began to get to know each other, were on 'friendly' terms and would hang around each other at break and lunch. The defendant said he would take a different route home, via the tram stop Harvey used, because Harvey asked him to walk down with him. He said they would talk about things together as they made their way there.
Questions begin - defence is now asking about Harvey Willgoose
Jury are just sitting down now, and lead defence counsel, Gul Nawaz Hussain KC is on his feet.
Mr Hussain says he is going to ask the defendant questions about his relationship with Harvey before Christmas 2024
Court is underway
Court has now reconvened, and the defendant is in the witness box waiting for the jury to be brought in. Some brief discussion between the judge and counsel is just taking place now, but we're expecting things to get underway shortly.
What are we likely to hear today?
Gul Nawaz Hussain KC, lead defence counsel, said he was about to broach a ‘delicate’ topic with the defendant, which involves Harvey.
We are therefore expecting the day’s evidence to begin with that topic, but it is not yet clear whether Mr Hussain was referring to the fatal incident, or if it will be explored later on in the defendant’s evidence.
Recap of yesterday's evidence
Good morning, ahead of the second day of evidence from the defendant, which is expected to get underway from 10am.
Prior to that starting, here is a recap of the evidence heard by the jury yesterday:
- The defendant told jurors he has experienced bullying throughout his time in school, starting in reception, and continuing to his time at All Saints
- He said he believes he was targeted over a medical issue and his appearance
- The defendant says he can’t control his anger sometimes
- When asked where the anger comes from, he said ‘home’ and also suggested bullying made the issue worse
- He said it also affects his sleep
- The defendant said that the bullying would not stop at school, because it continued on social media - both with people from school and strangers connected to those individuals
- The defendant detailed difficulties in his home life, and said he did not tell either of his parents about the bullying because he knew they ‘wouldn’t care’
- He said while he knew he could go to teachers about such issues, doing so runs the risk of being labelled a ‘snitch’ which makes bullying worse
- The defendant was asked about an incident in which he punched a computer screen during a lesson at All Saints
- He explained it was because a teacher gave him a detention when she wrongly assumed he had been using his phone to go on social media - when he had been using it to check work - and he felt it was unfair he was being accused of something he didn’t do
- The defendant clarified that when he told All Saints teacher Claire Staniforth that he had ‘blinded’ someone at a previous school he meant temporarily - for a period of around three minutes
- He described being forced into ‘wrestling’ by a boy at that school - something he said he did not want to do - and in the process of a scuffle ‘accidentally’ kicked the boy to the face but he did not permanently injure him
Incident where defendant 'blinded' pupil at another school
The defendant has told jurors that he subsequently went to see teacher Claire Staniforth, instead of going to the place where those given C4s are sent.
Mr Hussain asked him about Ms Staniforth's evidence that the defendant claimed to have 'blinded' a pupil at another school.
The defendant says that when he used the term 'blinded' he meant temporarily, for about three minutes.
He has told the jury that the incident he was referring to relates to an incident of wrestling, which took place after the other boy kept telling him to do it and said 'Do it, don't be a p***y'.
The defendant said he did not want to wrestle, and would not have wrestled if it was down to him.
He said he 'accidentally' kicked the boy in the eye, after the boy put his leg behind him and tried to 'drop' him.
Mr Hussain says he has come to the end of a specific topic, and said the next one is more 'delicate' and involves Harvey.
Mrs Justice Ellenbogen said that because we're nearing the end of the court day for the defendant, it would be better for him to start fresh in the morning.
She has therefore sent them home for the day, and the defendant will continue his evidence tomorrow morning.
Incident where defendant punched a computer
Mr Hussain is now asking the defendant about an incident at All Saints in which he punched a computer monitor.
The defendant said the incident took place during a lesson, in which he had been using his phone - which is against school rules - to 'check his work'.
He said he had put his phone away in his pocket, and the teacher subsequently noticed it dropping out of his pocket.
The defendant told jurors the teacher wrongly assumed he had been using social media and gave him 'C4,' which Mr Hussain has described as being the equivalent of getting a red card.
She gave you a C4 because she thought you were messaging," asked Mr Hussain, before adding: "Why did you punch the monitor?"
The defendant replied: "Got angry…felt it was unfair she gave me a C4."
Mr Hussain continued by saying: "When we’re angry we can do lots of things…why did you decide to punch the monitor?"
He replied: "Don’t know."
"What was going through your mind," asked Mr Hussain.
Replied the defendant: "Got upset because I was accused of something I didn’t do."
Mr Hussain followed up by asking the defendant if he was calm whether he would have punched the monitor. The judge, Mrs Justice Ellenbogen DBE, asked Mr Hussain to consider his 'phrasing'.
Responding to the question, the defendant said: "No."
Court reconvened after lunch
Welcome back to the first day of the defence case of the teenage boy accused of murdering fellow pupil 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose in a stabbing at All Saints School, Sheffield in February this year.
The jury are back in the courtroom, and Mr Hussain is on his feet, beginning to ask the defendant questions again.
Back at 2.15pm
Court has stood down for lunch and will be back at 2.15pm.
'Snitching'
The defendant went on to say that he was aware he could go to teachers about the bullying, but if pupils heard about him doing that they would ask: 'Why are you snitching?'.
Mr Hussain asked him: "If you are a 'snitch' at school, do people want to hang out with you?
"No," replied the defendant.
The defendant also said he would sometimes become involved in fighting because the consequences of not doing so would result in people thinking he was a 'p***y' which would make bullying worse.
Teen didn't tell parents about bullying at school because they "wouldn't care'
The defendant has told the jury he did not tell either of his parents about the bullying he experienced because they 'wouldn't care'.
Mr Hussain asked the defendant about the evidence previously provided by teachers at All Saints.
"Last week we heard from teachers from All Saints that told us you had said you had a problem with your anger," said Mr Hussain, to which the defendant replied 'yeah.
"Did you feel like that," asked Mr Hussain.
The defendant replied: "Yeah."
When asked where the anger came from, and why he had 'that problem' the defendant replied: "Home."
"Has the bullying affected your anger...has it made it better or worse," asked Mr Hussain
"Worse," replied the defendant
Short break until 12.25pm
The trial has been stood down again for a break. Back at 12.25pm. The morning session at court normally sits until around 1pm for an hour break for lunch.
Bullying continued on social media
The defendant says the bullying continued on social media, adding that if he had an 'argument' with someone at school, he would then get bullied online - both from people he knew at school, and those they were connected to - such as brothers or cousins.
Mr Hussain asked the defendant about the threats he received, as part of the online bullying.
"The worst threat I got was: 'I’ll stab you up'," said the defendant adding that it made him feel “scared”.
"I can get angry quickly, upset quickly, can’t control."
The defendant has told jurors that the bullying continued when he went to All Saints School, the school also attended by Harvey and the location of the fatal stabbing.
Mr Hussain asked about the knock-on effect on the defendant's body 'and mind,' as the bullying continued.
"It makes me not confident and stuff," the defendant said.
Continued Mr Hussain: "Has it affected how you can control your temper?
The defendant replied: "I can get angry quickly, upset quickly, can’t control."
"Did telling teachers make the bullying stop?"
Mr Hussain has asked the defendant some more questions about how the bullying affected him.
Mr Hussain: "You would get upset when you were bullied…sometimes would that turn into you feeling angry?"
The defendant: "Yeah."
Mr Hussain: "Was it nice being bullied?"
The defendant: "No."
Mr Hussain: "Did you want to be bullied?"
The defendant: "No."
Mr Hussain: "Did you think it was right for other boys or girls to bully you?
The defendant: "No."
Mr Hussain: "Did you want it to stop?"
The defendant: "Yeah
Mr Hussain: "Did you tell teachers what was happening?
The defendant: "Yeah"
Mr Hussain: "Did telling teachers make the bullying stop?"
The defendant: "No."
Mr Hussain: "Did that make you sometimes feel angry?"
The defendant: "Yeah."