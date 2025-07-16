LIVE: Second day of evidence from boy standing trial for Harvey Willgoose's murder

Good morning, ahead of the second day of evidence from the defendant, which is expected to get underway from 10am.

Prior to that starting, here is a recap of the evidence heard by the jury yesterday:

- The defendant told jurors he has experienced bullying throughout his time in school, starting in reception, and continuing to his time at All Saints

- He said he believes he was targeted over a medical issue and his appearance

- The defendant says he can’t control his anger sometimes

- When asked where the anger comes from, he said ‘home’ and also suggested bullying made the issue worse

- He said it also affects his sleep

- The defendant said that the bullying would not stop at school, because it continued on social media - both with people from school and strangers connected to those individuals

- The defendant detailed difficulties in his home life, and said he did not tell either of his parents about the bullying because he knew they ‘wouldn’t care’

- He said while he knew he could go to teachers about such issues, doing so runs the risk of being labelled a ‘snitch’ which makes bullying worse

- The defendant was asked about an incident in which he punched a computer screen during a lesson at All Saints

- He explained it was because a teacher gave him a detention when she wrongly assumed he had been using his phone to go on social media - when he had been using it to check work - and he felt it was unfair he was being accused of something he didn’t do

- The defendant clarified that when he told All Saints teacher Claire Staniforth that he had ‘blinded’ someone at a previous school he meant temporarily - for a period of around three minutes