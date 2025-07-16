LIVE: Boy accused of murdering Harvey Willgoose, 15, to face third day of questions

LIVE: Boy on trial accused of murdering Harvey Willgoose in school stabbing to face third day of questions
The defendant - who cannot be named for legal reasons - is set to take to the stand again today (Friday, July 18, 2025) for another day of questions from his barrister, Gul Nawaz Hussain KC.
The defendant has so far given evidence detailing the years of bullying he has experienced, his issues with anger, the reasons why he posed with weapons including knives, a hammer and an axe, his relationship with Harvey and what led him to believe the teen had ‘turned against’ him.
Mr Hussain has not yet asked the defendant questions around the incident which led to Harvey’s death, and that may take place today.
After questions from defence counsel, prosecutors will be given the opportunity to cross-examine the defendant.
Harvey was stabbed in the heart in the courtyard of All Saints School a few minutes into the lunch break on February 3, 2025. He collapsed less than a minute later, and died a short time after that.
The defendant, who was also a pupil at the school, has been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court for the last three weeks accused of Harvey’s murder, which he denies.
The boy has admitted to carrying out the stabbing, to Harvey’s manslaughter and to possessing a bladed article on school premises.
What did we learn from yesterday's evidence?
The salient points from yesterday’s evidence, at a glance, are:
- Defendant detailed why he took photos with knives, hammer and an axe in December 2024 and January 2025
- He told the jury why he ended up buying an axe from a pupil at All Saints School school - instead of the ‘small knife’ he wanted to buy; and why he lied to a police officer about having the axe
- The teen also went through why he felt it necessary to arm himself for his own ‘protection’; the individuals he says threatened to ‘smoke’ and ‘shank’ him; and why he took those threats seriously
- Defendant tells jury why he went from being on ‘friendly’ terms with Harvey to feeling as though Harvey had ‘turned against’ him, and the ‘whispered threats’ which fueled that belief
- He also took jurors though a wall punch incident at school which was linked to that, and the behaviour of a boy who called him names, following which he ‘grabbed him and pulled him off a chair’
'Whispered threats'
The defendant went on to say that following this incident, Harvey and Boy A's cousin began talking about him - not to him - in what he described as 'whispered threats'.
He said he could only hear what Harvey was saying, and told jurors that he heard Harvey say: "Who’s coming after school for [the defendant]'?
"What did you think it means," asked Mr Hussain.
The defendant replied: "Obviously someone to come out school to hurt me."
He said that he took the threat seriously, when asked, adding that he didn't think Harvey was joking.
Asked Mr Hussain: "After you heard Harvey say that, how did you feel?"
"Like he turned against me," replied the defendant.
Mr Hussain continued: "Did you feel good about that?"
"No," he said.
"Before he said these things, did you still want to be friends with Harvey," asked Mr Hussain, to which the defendant replied: "Kind of."
"You’ve told members of the jury about what you’ve been scared of happening, how did what Harvey said make you feel?"
The defendant replied: "Even more scared."
Defendant punched a wall on day of January 29 lockdown
The defendant has told the jury that he punched the wall after Boy A repeatedly called him an insulting name. He says Boy A tapped him on the shoulder, and repeated the name, before saying it again whilst covering his face.
He continued by saying the name calling made him feel 'angry and annoyed' and following which, the defendant 'grabbed' Boy A, and pulled him off a chair.
Asked Mr Hussain: "What level was your anger at when you did this?"
"Quite high," replied the defendant.
Mr Hussain said a teacher is subsequently called over to the incident, and the defendant then went on to punch the wall.
He said his anger level was 'higher' at this point, and said he 'wasn't really thinking' when he decided to punch the wall.
The jury has previously heard how there was a lockdown incident at All Saints on January 29, 2025 - five days before the stabbing - involving Boy A and Boy B. Boy A and Boy B were involved in a scuffle, with the defendant becoming involved later on. The school was sent into lockdown, after the defendant claimed he had seen Boy A with a knife.
Boy A was subsequently searched, whilst still on school premises, but no such weapon was ever found.
Harvey wasn't at school on the day of the lockdown incident.
Following it, Harvey is said to have taken the side of Boy A, while the defendant is said to have taken the side of Boy B.
Neither Harvey or the defendant attended school on the two school days which followed, but subsequently became embroiled in a social media spat over the course of that weekend.
It continued through to the morning of February 3, 2025 - the day of Harvey's death.
Lockdown incident on January 29
The defendant has been asked about his relationships with Boy A and Boy B, neither of whom can be named for legal reasons.
The two boys were involved in the incident on January 29, 2025 - five days before the stabbing - which led to All Saints being sent into lockdown.
The defendant said Boy B is a 'close friend,' who, he claims, was 'jumped' by seven boys at the direction of Boy A.
He claims he gave Boy B advice, telling him to shake hands with Boy A, in a bid to end the rift between them.
The boys did shake hands, the jury has heard, but prior to that, the defendant and Boy B, had an interaction with Harvey and a fourth boy.
When asked what Harvey said, the defendant replied: "Harvey was calling [Boy B] a ‘b***h’ and said ‘accept the fact you got battered in town’.
"Did he say anything else," asked Mr Hussain.
The defendant replied: "Called him a p***y and said other things I can’t remember."
'Prayer to stay safe'
The jury have also been told that the defendant looked up a prayer to keep him safe.
We've already heard that he carried out that search on the morning before the fatal knife incident.
When asked why he searched for the prayer, the defendant said: "Because I was worried about getting hurt."
"Who or what did you want to be safe from?”
“Getting stabbed, or anyone in that school," replied the defendant.
Internet search history
Mr Hussain continued by asking the defendant what he was 'looking for' when he searched for the word anger.
"How to make it better," the defendant replied.
Mr Hussain asked: "You say no-one was helping, did you want to make it better?"
"Yeah," the defendant replied.
"Did you like that you were getting angry…did you like that your anger was getting worse," asked Mr Hussain.
The defendant answered: 'No' to both questions
Pictures of weapons
Court is sitting again now, and Mr Hussain is continuing to ask the defendant questions about photos recovered from his phone, which include ones of him pictured with weapons including knives, an axe and a hammer. We're expecting questions on this topic may run up to the lunch break at 1pm.
"You did some searches with and around the word 'anger'. Why did you do that?" said Mr Hussain.
The defendant replied: "Because it keeps getting worse and worse…because nobody’s helping me."
'Video of another boy with knife chasing defendant'
The jury has been replayed a video taken by the defendant, showing his friend chasing him with a knife, whilst 'two young children' are present. When asked why he took the video, the defendant said: "Because it was a joke between me and him, no-one else has it."
Mr Hussain asked him: "Looking at it now, do you think it was a good idea to do that whilst there were two young children there?”
"No," replied the defendant.
'Wanted to give axe back'
Mr Hussain is now asking the defendant about a picture of an axe, which was pictured on his bed. In response, the defendant said: "I think because I was showing it to the person I bought it off to see if they could take it back off me." He added that he wanted them to take the axe back 'because it's of no use to me'.
Posing with axe for picture
Moving on to a picture of the defendant posing with an axe, which he confirms is the one he bought from a fellow pupil at All Saints.
When asked why he posed with it, the defendant replied: "For the same reason so people don't mess with me…people see the pictures think I’ll stay away from him, won’t cause a problem for him."
"Did you want to have a problem with anyone…did you want to have trouble with anyone," asked Mr Hussain, to which the defendant responded: "No."
'Picture of Harvey in a circle'
Defendant is being asked about having a picture of Harvey 'in a circle'.
Tells the jury he thinks he saved it 'by accident' while on his profile.
Referring to another picture, Mr Hussain asks: "Why are you holding the hammer and what looks like a bat?”
"Can’t remember," replied the defendant.
"I've seen other people take photos with knives"
When asked why he took pictures with knives, the defendant replied: "Because I’ve seen other people take photos with knives and nothing is said to them. So I thought if I took pictures with knives nothing would be said to me."
The defendant added: "Once people see pictures they would be scared of the person."
He went on to say he wanted to 'scare' people who threaten him, and cause problems for him, and confirmed that some of the people he's referring to are the boy from his previous school, and his associates.
Mr Hussain asked the defendant where 'he got the idea' from to have pictures taken with knives.
"On somebody's TikTok," replied the defendant.