LIVE: Boy accused of murdering Harvey Willgoose in school stabbing gives evidence

Following evidence from All Saints headteacher, Sean Pender, and assistant headteacher Morgan Davis - along with other members of staff present at the time of the stabbing - the jury has been told what the defendant said after carrying out the stabbing.

Mr Davis was the one to take the knife from the defendant, and is alleged to have told him: “You know I can’t control it.”

Following this interaction, Mr Pender subsequently took the defendant to his office where he told him a number of things:

- Describing what the defendant told him in those first few moments, Mr Pender said: “The first words [the defendant] said to me was: ‘I’m not right in the head,’ and immediately afterwards: ‘Mum doesn’t look after me properly’.

-Mr Pender continued: “I believe I said to him ‘what has happened’. And at some point before he reached my office he said ‘I’ve stabbed him’. And I said ‘who?’ and he said ‘Harvey’.

- “He revealed that he stabbed Harvey, and I asked him how many times did you stab him, he said once and then paused ‘or twice’. He then willingly showed me the sheath that the knife was…had been in and he passed me that,” said Mr Pender

- During the course of the interview, detectives asked Mr Pender about the defendant’s demeanour, and how he ‘seemed,’ when he confessed to stabbing Harvey. “His mood or tone didn’t really change. I’m not going to say calm as in complacent but he wasn’t overtly heightened. He was, he was…I think he was…he wasn’t calm.”

- Mr Pender said the defendant told him that he subsequently went up to Harvey at lunchtime to ‘shake his hand’ and said: ‘You know, apologies’...‘It was my bad’.

“That’s, that’s the words he used ‘my bad’.

“I believe he said that Harvey had either pushed him…what I’m not 100 per cent sure of whether [the defendant] told me that at the time or whether that came out later in some information, but at some point, the information…it’d been said that Harvey had pushed him and it would appear the reaction to that was that he’d, he’d got the knife out and, and stabbed him.”