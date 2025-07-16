LIVE: Boy accused of murdering Harvey Willgoose in school stabbing gives evidence to jury
The defendant - who cannot be named for legal reasons - has opted to give evidence on the first day of the defence case today (Wednesday, July 16, 2025).
His evidence is due to get underway this morning.
It will begin with questions posed by his barrister Gul Nawaz Hussain KC. Following that, prosecutors will be given the opportunity to cross-examine the defendant.
15-year-old Harvey Willgoose was stabbed in the heart in the courtyard of All Saints School a few minutes into the lunch break on February 3, 2025. He collapsed less than a minute later, and died a short time after that.
The defendant, who was a schoolmate of Harvey’s, has been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court for the last three weeks accused of Harvey’s murder, which he denies.
The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has admitted to carrying out the stabbing, to Harvey’s manslaughter and to possessing a bladed article on school premises.
Impact of bullying over medical issue
Mr Hussain is now asking the defendant about the impact the bullying, which related to his medical issue would have on him.
G: How would you feel upset, what kind of things would happen?
D: I’d be upset for the rest of the day
G: When you were upset for the rest of the day did you think the other children liked you?
D: No
G: Did you want them to like you?
D: Yeah
G: When you’ve been upset the whole day, when you go home do you still feel upset?
D: Yeah
Reminder about importance of keeping defendant's identity anonymous
Mr Hussain is now asking the defendant about the primary school bullying he experienced, which was borne out of things the other children would say about his medical issue.
The Star has chosen not to report the nature of this medical issue as it could lead someone reading our stories to identify him.
We're not able to identify the defendant for legal reasons, which is why we do have to be vague on this matter.
Court has reassembled
Court has reassembled, and the defendant is now back in the dock with the intermediary next to him.
The defendant has been handling a plastic fidget toy from the dock as he gives evidence, which has been recommended by his intermediary.
To recap, the jury have heard details of the bullying the defendant experienced as a primary school pupil.
There has not yet been any mention of All Saints, which is a secondary school, or Harvey Willgoose as of yet.
Short break
The trial has stood down until 11.05am to give the defendant a break.
Impact of bullying
Mr Hussain is asking the defendant how the bullying impacted on how he felt about going to school.
"Did you want to go to school," he said, to which the defendant replied: "No."
Mr Hussain continued: "If the bullying and nasty nicknames stopped, would you have wanted to go to school then?"
"Yeah," replied the defendant.
Bullying in primary school
Mr Hussain is now asking the defendant about more of the bullying at his primary school.
"Were you called names? Did people make fun of you," asked Mr Hussain.
Replied the defendant: "Yeah."
Mr Hussain continued: "Did they give you nasty nicknames?"
The defendant said he "couldn't remember" but that they would say things about his appearance.
'Pupils watched on and laughed at bullying'
The defendant has told the jurors that during some of the bullying that took place at his primary school, other pupils would watch on as it was happening.
"What would they do while they were watching," asked Mr Hussain.
The defendant replied: "They would just laugh."
Judge and barristers are not wearing their wigs
Both sets of legal counsel and the judge are not wearing their wigs while the defendant is giving evidence this morning, which is a measure that can be implemented for children, young people and anyone considered more vulnerable.
Questions about medical issues
Mr Hussain is now asking the defendant about a medical issue he was experiencing at school, which, the defendant says, was another source of bullying while he was at primary school.
The defendant has told jurors he felt "embarrassed" by the medical issue, and the way the other children would treat him because of it.
Questions about bullying
Mr Hussain is now asking the defendant about his experience of bullying.
Mr Hussain has asked the defendant about the type of bullying he has experienced, explaining that it can take many forms.
The defendant is currently being asked about bullying at his primary school, and has explained that he was verbally bullied in relation to matters such as his clothes.
In response to questions concerning how many people would participate in the 'bullying', the defendant responded: "A lot."
“Was it students," asked Mr Hussain.
The defendant replied: "Yeah."
Mr Hussain continued: "How would it make you feel?"
"Upset," the defendant replied.
The defendant confirmed he did tell teachers about the bullying.
"Would they do anything," asked Mr Hussain.
“No," said the defendant.
Defendant begins with details of growing up in Sheffield
The teenage defendant has begun his evidence with details of where in Sheffield he has grown up, how many siblings he has, who his family are and who he lives with.
Intermediary provided - evidence begins
An intermediary is next to the defendant in the dock. The judge, Mrs Justice Ellenbogen DBE has told the judge she is there to assist the defendant "in giving the best evidence" and will have no input into the evidence provided.
Defendant has left the dock to give evidence
Reporter for The Star, Sarah Marshall, is live blogging today’s evidence from Sheffield Crown Court.
Good morning from the press bench at Sheffield Crown Court.
Court is now assembled, with a packed public gallery watching on.
The defendant’s barrister, Gul Nawaz Hussain, is on his feet and has called the defendant to give evidence.
The defendant has left the dock to come to the witness box and has taken the oath.
What do we know so far about what the defendant has said?
Following evidence from All Saints headteacher, Sean Pender, and assistant headteacher Morgan Davis - along with other members of staff present at the time of the stabbing - the jury has been told what the defendant said after carrying out the stabbing.
Mr Davis was the one to take the knife from the defendant, and is alleged to have told him: “You know I can’t control it.”
Following this interaction, Mr Pender subsequently took the defendant to his office where he told him a number of things:
- Describing what the defendant told him in those first few moments, Mr Pender said: “The first words [the defendant] said to me was: ‘I’m not right in the head,’ and immediately afterwards: ‘Mum doesn’t look after me properly’.
-Mr Pender continued: “I believe I said to him ‘what has happened’. And at some point before he reached my office he said ‘I’ve stabbed him’. And I said ‘who?’ and he said ‘Harvey’.
- “He revealed that he stabbed Harvey, and I asked him how many times did you stab him, he said once and then paused ‘or twice’. He then willingly showed me the sheath that the knife was…had been in and he passed me that,” said Mr Pender
- During the course of the interview, detectives asked Mr Pender about the defendant’s demeanour, and how he ‘seemed,’ when he confessed to stabbing Harvey. “His mood or tone didn’t really change. I’m not going to say calm as in complacent but he wasn’t overtly heightened. He was, he was…I think he was…he wasn’t calm.”
- Mr Pender said the defendant told him that he subsequently went up to Harvey at lunchtime to ‘shake his hand’ and said: ‘You know, apologies’...‘It was my bad’.
“That’s, that’s the words he used ‘my bad’.
“I believe he said that Harvey had either pushed him…what I’m not 100 per cent sure of whether [the defendant] told me that at the time or whether that came out later in some information, but at some point, the information…it’d been said that Harvey had pushed him and it would appear the reaction to that was that he’d, he’d got the knife out and, and stabbed him.”
- Mr Pender said the defendant also claimed he had brought a knife to school for his own protection.
Defence case begins
The jury of eight women and four men has now heard all of the evidence submitted on behalf of the prosecution.
The trial was opened by prosecutors on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, with the final bit of their evidence submitted yesterday (Tuesday, July 15, 2025).
The defence case is due to get underway this morning.
Defendants are entitled to give evidence if they want to, but they do not have to.
The barristers representing the defendant are as follows:
Lead defence counsel: Gul Nawaz Hussain KC
Junior defence counsel: Richard Holland