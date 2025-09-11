Lindholme Prison officer admits relationship with inmate and smuggling phone
Charlotte Winstanley, of Coronation Road, Doncaster, was working at HMP Lindholme in Doncaster when the relationship began.
Sheffield Crown Court heard at a plea hearing today (September 11), that the 27-year-old had engaged in a ‘romantic relationship’ with one of the prisoners in 2022.
During the course of their relationship, the court heard how Winstanley had smuggled a mobile phone into the prison.
Jabhari Blair - who connected to the court hearing from HMP Lindholme via video link - was the inmate she had inappropriate relations with and who was also charged.
Winstanley pleaded guilty to wilfully engaging in a romantic relationship with an inmate, smuggling a prohibited item into the prison and transmitting an image from within prison.
Blair, 29, pleaded guilty to being in possession of prohibited items within a prison, namely a mobile phone and USB drive, and possession of cannabis.
They are both set to be sentenced in September.