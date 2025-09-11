A prison officer who had a ‘romantic relationship’ with an inmate and smuggled a mobile phone behind bars has appeared at court.

Charlotte Winstanley, of Coronation Road, Doncaster, was working at HMP Lindholme in Doncaster when the relationship began.

Sheffield Crown Court heard at a plea hearing today (September 11), that the 27-year-old had engaged in a ‘romantic relationship’ with one of the prisoners in 2022.

During the course of their relationship, the court heard how Winstanley had smuggled a mobile phone into the prison.

Jabhari Blair - who connected to the court hearing from HMP Lindholme via video link - was the inmate she had inappropriate relations with and who was also charged.

Winstanley pleaded guilty to wilfully engaging in a romantic relationship with an inmate, smuggling a prohibited item into the prison and transmitting an image from within prison.

Blair, 29, pleaded guilty to being in possession of prohibited items within a prison, namely a mobile phone and USB drive, and possession of cannabis.

They are both set to be sentenced in September.