3 . Michael James: Jailed for 14 years for the manslaughter of a love rival

Bradley Hollis, aged 35, died in an incident on Barlow Drive, Stannington, in the early hours of Sunday, March 16, 2025. He was a dad to three daughters and one stepson. His killer, Michael James, was found guilty of manslaughter, along with a second charge of possessing a bladed article in a public place, yesterday afternoon. The jury spent 13 hours, 42 minutes deliberating, before returning the unanimously guilty verdicts. James also admitted a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm carried out against his ex-partner, Zara Tolley, in the hours before Mr Hollis was fatally attacked. Judge Graham Reeds KC sent James, aged 45, to begin a prison sentence of 14 years, during a hearing held on October 16, 2025. Opening the prosecution case, Richard Thyne KC said Mr James, formerly of Barlow Drive, Stannington, Sheffield, and Ms Tolley had been in a relationship for around 10 to 11 years, during which they had two children, and had planned to marry in 2024. However, instead of marrying, the pair split up last year, but Mr James continued living at the family home, until the date of the fatal incident. During 2024, Ms Tolley also started a new relationship with Mr Hollis. Sending James to begin his prison sentence, Judge Reeds told him: “I’m sure your actions towards Bradley Hollis were a mixture of jealousy and concern for the fact he was coming to your house. Everyone was aware he should be nowhere near it. That said, the only reason he was coming to your house in the early hours of the morning was because you assaulted Zara, and she told him what you did.” “Whatever some people may have thought about Bradley, he was loved by his family and friends. And his death has left a hole in their lives, which can never be filled.” | SYP