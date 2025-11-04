Each of these nine men and three women have been sent to begin prison sentences, during Sheffield Crown Court hearings held between October 15 and October 31, 2025.
The longest sentence passed down was one of 19 years’ custody, whilst the shortest stretched to just 14 months.
Defendants who pleaded guilty, thus saving the cost of a publicly-funded trial, receive a reduction off the total length of their sentence.
The reduction received is directly related to the point in proceedings at which a guilty plea is entered, with the largest possible discount off a sentence being one of 30 per cent.
Some of these defendants did just that, and will spend less time behind bars as a result.
Others, however, denied the offence or offences they were charged with and were convicted at the conclusion of trials held at the same court.
1. Recently jailed at Sheffield Crown Court
Top row, left to right: Mohammed Umar Khan; Michael James; Marie Thompson and Ivan Ziga. Middle row: Ricky Smith; Jade Brannan; Adam Ashton and Douglas Thomson. Bottom row: Dylan Watson; Susan Hardwick; Wilson Tut and Kieron Spencer | SYP
2. Mohammed Umar Khan: Sentenced to 16 years' detention for murdering fellow school pupil Harvey Willgoose
On October 22, 2025, 15-year-old Mohammed Umar Khan was sent to begin a sentence of 16 years detention, eight-and-a-half months after murdering Harvey Willgoose in the courtyard of their Sheffield school.
Khan, whose identity was revealed after The Star and others fought to lift a reporting restriction, stabbed Harvey, also 15, twice, inflicting a fatal wound to his heart.
In the days before the killing on February 3, 2025, Khan and Harvey had taken opposing sides in a fight, triggering a lockdown at the school, in the days before the killing.
Both boys were Year 10 pupils at the time of the fatal incident.
Khan denied murdering Harvey, but pleaded guilty to his manslaughter and to a charge of possessing a bladed article on school premises, claiming he lost control as he attempted to act in self-defence, following years of bullying.
Jurors rejected his account to find him guilty of Harvey's murder on August 8, 2025, following a Sheffield Crown Court trial. | SYP Photo: SYP
3. Michael James: Jailed for 14 years for the manslaughter of a love rival
Bradley Hollis, aged 35, died in an incident on Barlow Drive, Stannington, in the early hours of Sunday, March 16, 2025. He was a dad to three daughters and one stepson.
His killer, Michael James, was found guilty of manslaughter, along with a second charge of possessing a bladed article in a public place, yesterday afternoon. The jury spent 13 hours, 42 minutes deliberating, before returning the unanimously guilty verdicts.
James also admitted a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm carried out against his ex-partner, Zara Tolley, in the hours before Mr Hollis was fatally attacked.
Judge Graham Reeds KC sent James, aged 45, to begin a prison sentence of 14 years, during a hearing held on October 16, 2025.
Opening the prosecution case, Richard Thyne KC said Mr James, formerly of Barlow Drive, Stannington, Sheffield, and Ms Tolley had been in a relationship for around 10 to 11 years, during which they had two children, and had planned to marry in 2024.
However, instead of marrying, the pair split up last year, but Mr James continued living at the family home, until the date of the fatal incident.
During 2024, Ms Tolley also started a new relationship with Mr Hollis.
Sending James to begin his prison sentence, Judge Reeds told him: “I’m sure your actions towards Bradley Hollis were a mixture of jealousy and concern for the fact he was coming to your house. Everyone was aware he should be nowhere near it. That said, the only reason he was coming to your house in the early hours of the morning was because you assaulted Zara, and she told him what you did.”
“Whatever some people may have thought about Bradley, he was loved by his family and friends. And his death has left a hole in their lives, which can never be filled.” | SYP
4. Marie Thompson: Ex-police officer jailed for 40 months for blackmailing crime suspect
PC Marie Thompson, aged 29, was the officer in charge of a South Yorkshire Police investigation into a man, whom she arrested in October 2022 on suspicion of possessing indecent images of children.
However, she then went on to use a fake email address to demand £3,500 from the suspect using the information against him.
She also falsely told him she had been unable to find the perpetrator when he reported the blackmail from this ‘unknown party’ directly to her.
On Thursday, October 30, 2025, Thompson was jailed for 40 months after pleading guilty to blackmail and perverting the course of justice. | SYP