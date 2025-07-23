Kendray shop fined nearly £9,000 for selling out-of-date food

A convenience store in Barnsley has been hit with a fine of almost £9,000 after selling food past its use-by date and failing to meet basic labelling laws, even after being warned to improve.

VVS Trading Ltd, which operates Premier Kendray Convenience Store on Birk Avenue, Kendray, pleaded guilty to 15 food safety offences at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on 10 July.

The prosecution followed visits from Barnsley Council’s Trading Standards team, who first inspected the shop in May 2024 and found a number of items being sold beyond their use-by date. Officers also discovered products lacking the legally required name and address of a UK business – vital information for traceability and consumer protection.

The company was served formal improvement notices, but when officers returned in November 2024, they found little had changed. More expired food was still on shelves, including some items several days out of date. American confectionery was also being sold without any UK business contact details.

As a result, the company was prosecuted and fined £6,000. They were also ordered to pay a £2,000 victim surcharge and £951.26 in legal costs, bringing the total to £8,951.26.

Councillor Wendy Cain, cabinet spokesperson for public health and communities, said: “We’re committed to keeping our communities safe, and our teams do great work to not just advise businesses on how they can comply with safety standards, but also to take action where necessary. This case sends a clear message that we take food safety seriously, and we’ll continue to work with local businesses to make sure they’re operating responsibly and within the law.”

Council officers praised the outcome as another strong result for Barnsley’s Trading Standards and Legal Services teams.

Food businesses are legally required to ensure products are safe and properly labelled. Barnsley Council encourages local shop owners to seek support from Trading Standards if they’re unsure about labelling rules or food safety requirements.