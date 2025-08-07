Jury sent home for the day in trial of teen accused of murdering Harvey Willgoose, 15

The jury in the trial of a teenage boy accused of murdering 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose in a Sheffield school stabbing were sent home for the day a few moments ago.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court for the last six weeks.

The jury of eight women and four men retired to consider their verdict at 10.25am on Tuesday (August 5, 2025), and the trial did not sit yesterday.

15-year-old Harvey Willgoose suffered two stab wounds, one of which caused a fatal injury to his heart, a few minutes into the lunchbreak at All Saints Catholic High School on Monday, February 3, 2025 | Left: Scott Merrylees; right: picture provided by Caroline Willgoose

The judge, Mrs Justice Ellenbogen, sent the jury home for the day at 3.58pm this afternoon (Thursday, August 7, 2025).

They have been asked to return to court for 9.30am tomorrow, following which their deliberations will continue.

They have now been considering their verdict for approximately 11 hours and 40 minutes.

Harvey suffered two stab wounds, one of which caused a fatal injury to his heart, a few minutes into the lunchbreak at All Saints Catholic High School on Monday, February 3, 2025.

He collapsed less than a minute later, and passed away a short time after that.

The defendant, who was also a pupil at All Saints, has previously admitted to Harvey’s manslaughter, along with an additional charge of possessing a bladed article on school premises.

He denies murdering Harvey, however.

Opening the trial to the jury, prosecutor Richard Thyne KC told jurors that in direct contrast to the boy’s claims that he only took a knife to school to protect himself after being subjected to threats, the police investigation has revealed him to have “an unhealthy and apparently longstanding interest in weapons.”

Mr Thyne continued: “An examination of the [defendant’s] mobile phone showed that the knife he used to stab Harvey was not the first – or only – knife that he had possessed.

“The phone contained photographs of him posing with a variety of different weapons including other hunting style knives, a machete, a hammer and a baseball bat.

“And one photograph of a machete dated back as long ago as April 2024.”

Examination of the teen’s internet history revealed he carried out searches for terms including: “zombie killer knife; dagger; pocket knife and machete.”

Mr Thyne said searches for such terms were carried out as far back as September 2024.

Around three months later, in December 2024, the boy’s mother contacted the school - who subsequently passed the information on to police - after she found what she described as a sword in his bag.

“It was clarified that the weapon was, in fact, an axe, which his mother had confiscated and locked away. She handed it over to the police,” said Mr Thyne.

During the same police visit, the officer spoke to the boy and reassured him that he was not being arrested and the purpose of him being there was to check on his welfare, the jury was told.

Mr Thyne said the boy “maintained that he knew nothing about the axe, and he did not know how it had got into his bag.”

Mr Thyne said the Crown assert the boy has a “significant history of becoming angry and using violence at school”.

He claimed that records had revealed him to have a “pattern of behaviour ranging from defiance, through to the use of physical violence towards other pupils and property.”

The jury were read a prepared statement from the boy, which was provided to police via his solicitor, concerning the circumstances of Harvey’s death.

It states: “Harvey came up to me. He said: ‘Do you want beef, I’ll have you this time’.

Read More Harvey Willgoose trial: Everything Sheffield school murder accused has said during three days of evidence

“I tried to shake his hand. He refused to shake it. At that point I felt like he was going to attack me.

“Obviously, all these threats had been made to me previously and at that moment I thought he was going to use a weapon or knife against me.

“Without thinking and instinctively I pulled out the knife I had in my pocket and thrust it towards Harvey. I did this in self-defence. It was not my intention to cause him serious harm.

“At that moment I felt it was me or him, I had to protect myself.”

The defendant also gave evidence to the jury, stating that difficulties in his home life along with years of bullying at school has led him to developing anger issues he cannot control.

Following the opening of the prosecution case against the boy, his barrister, Gul Nawaz Hussain KC set out the case’s key issues “from the defence perspective.”

He argued the boy’s actions were “as a result of a long period of bullying, poor treatment and violence.”

“Things built, one upon another, until he lost control, and did - tragically - what we have all seen,” said Mr Hussain.

He continued: “The death of Harvey was a wholly unnecessary death, a tragedy.

“The defendant accepts what he did that day. He accepts responsibility for that tragedy and for causing the consequences of his actions. That’s why he’s pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

“The defendant did not set out to kill or seriously hurt anyone.”

The trial continues.