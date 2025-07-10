The teenage boy accused of murdering 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose told their headteacher ‘I’ve stabbed him’ and claimed he had brought a knife to school for his own protection, a jury has heard.

Harvey was stabbed in the heart in the courtyard of All Saints School a few minutes into the lunch break on February 3, 2025. He collapsed less than a minute later, and died a short time after that.

The jury in the defendant’s Sheffield Crown Court trial were shown a video interview police conducted with headteacher at the school, Sean Pender, around nine hours after Harvey died, as part of evidence heard this afternoon (Thursday, July 10, 2025).

‘I’ve stabbed him’

In it, Mr Pender told detectives that after finding the defendant with a knife, which was subsequently taken from him by assistant headteacher Morgan Davis, he put his arm ‘around his shoulder’ and began to escort him to his office while they waited for police to arrive.

Describing what the defendant told him in those first few moments, Mr Pender said: “The first words [the defendant] said to me was: ‘I’m not right in the head,’ and immediately afterwards: ‘Mum doesn’t look after me properly’.

“I believe I said to him ‘what has happened’. And at some point before he reached my office he said ‘I’ve stabbed him’. And I said ‘who?’ and he said ‘Harvey’.

Mr Pender continued: “He revealed that he stabbed Harvey, and I asked him how many times did you stab him, he said once and then paused ‘or twice’. He then willingly showed me the sheath that the knife was…had been in and he passed me that.”

During the course of the interview, detectives asked Mr Pender about the defendant’s demeanour, and how he ‘seemed,’ when he confessed to stabbing Harvey.

“His mood or tone didn’t really change. I’m not going to say calm as in complacent but he wasn’t overtly heightened. He was, he was…I think he was…he wasn’t calm.”

“He wasn’t calm but he wasn’t…he wasn’t causing me…he wasn’t a cause for concern for me as in is he gonna you know, is he gonna bolt or is he gonna you know…but I think he was…I’m gonna say concerned, he never, he never once said how’s, you know, how Harvey is or I’m sorry or anything like that. But…I just thought the, the realisation I think had kicked in or the shock of what, what he’d actually done without fully acknowledging it if that makes sense,” Mr Pender said.

He also told detectives that the defendant also detailed an interaction between him and Harvey earlier that day.

“He [ the defendant] said ‘yes we’d had this argument, this altercation’.”

Mr Pender said the defendant told him that he subsequently went up to Harvey at lunchtime to ‘shake his hand’ and said: ‘You know, apologies’...‘It was my bad’.

“That’s, that’s the words he used ‘my bad’.

“I believe he said that Harvey had either pushed him…what I’m not 100 per cent sure of whether [the defendant] told me that at the time or whether that came out later in some information, but at some point, the information…it’d been said that Harvey had pushed him and it would appear the reaction to that was that he’d, he’d got the knife out and, and stabbed him.”

Defendant claimed he ‘brought knife to school for his own protection,’ jury told

“He explained that he’d brought a knife to school for his own protection…He proceeded to ask me if I knew about a student. He actually named a student [Boy A].”

The jury of eight women and four men have previously heard how the defendant - who cannot be named for legal reasons - claims that Boy A abused him, using a pejorative slur, in an incident in the school on January 16, 2025.

The defendant is alleged to have responded by pushing Boy A into a desk, before punching a partition wall in the room.

Boy A and Boy B were subsequently involved in an incident on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, with the defendant said to be on the ‘periphery,’ before being later removed by a member of staff.

A lockdown was initiated in connection with the incident after the defendant claimed he had seen Boy A with a knife, but no such weapon was ever found.

Harvey did not attend school on the day of the lockdown incident, and also remained off school for the following two weekdays.

The defendant also remained off school for the two weekdays that followed the lockdown, and later claimed it was because he felt ‘scared’.

The two boys later became embroiled in a social media spat over the course of the weekend of February 1 and 2, 2025.

On the morning that followed - a matter of hours before Harvey’s death - the defendant is alleged to have sent Harvey a Snapchat message, which read: “If u wan beef we can hav it.”

‘It doesn’t look good, Harvey doesn’t look good’

Mr Pender also revealed that it took him some time to fully appreciate the serious nature of the stabbing; and it was only when a senior member of staff came to update him on Harvey’s condition that the reality of the situation ‘dawned’ on him.

He told detectives: “I recall one of my colleagues, our assistant head, Rachel Hobkirk saying to me with a shocked expression on her face: ‘It doesn’t look good, Harvey doesn’t look good. There’s a lot of blood’. I think that’s the first time it dawned on me, even though [the defendant] said ‘I’ve stabbed him’ I didn’t believe that it was gonna be serious until that point.”

Mr Pender added: “And at some point not too long after that when there were different police officers and, and various colleagues in the room and one of the detectives, he came in and he’d introduced himself.

“I think he left once and he came back in and I just remember him saying very quietly ‘I’m sorry to tell you that Harvey’s died’.”

Defendant was scared he was going to get ‘jumped at school’

Detailing more of the conversation he had with the defendant in the moments after Harvey was fatally stabbed, Mr Pender said the defendant provided him with some context to the reasons he felt it necessary to carry a knife for his own protection.

“He [the defendant] then proceeded to describe some context where there’d been, he believes, threats to him from associates or people known to [Boy A] and he proceeded to tell me that he had been followed by these two individuals who had assaulted another of our students a couple of months earlier in November time in Sheffield city centre one evening, which had…repercussions in school.

“But he claimed that these two individuals had followed him near his home. I believe, but not 100 per cent sure, he said at the weekend,” Mr Pender said, referencing the weekend between the lockdown incident and the school stabbing.

He continued: “And that he was scared he was…he would get, to use a term, ‘get jumped at school’.”

The defendant has previously taken responsibility for the stabbing by pleading guilty to Harvey’s manslaughter.

He denies murdering Harvey, however.

The trial, which is expected to last four weeks, continues.