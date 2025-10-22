2 . Brandon Hodson: Ordered to repay £1

In April 2025, Brandon Hodson was jailed for eight years for drug offences after he was found to have had a “management role” in a drug line serving a number of areas across the city, including Gleadless. During a proceeds of crime hearing on October 7, 2025, Sheffield Crown Court was told that the “benefit” amount from Hodson’s ill-gotten gains was found to have come to a total of £86,849.17. However, of that amount, investigations into Hodson’s accounts and assets revealed that he only had £1 available. Judge David Dixon told Hodson, aged 25, that he would have seven days to pay the £1. He warned him, however, that he is still “liable” for the full benefit amount, explaining that his liability will not just disappear. Sign up to our WhatsApp Channel for the latest across Sheffield Judge Dixon said: “The risk remains at £86,000. They could come after you in the future. Even for something like you get yourself into a situation where you buy a house, and then in 10 years’ time you get told it has significantly increased in value. “If you have a lottery win...if, in due course, you manage to get a well-paid job, an inheritance, they could come after you for this money - and that’s the down side to this. “The reality is you’ve got no real defence to it.” | SYP