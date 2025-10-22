Just as their crimes have caught up with them - resulting in prison sentences - so too have court proceedings demanding they pay back sums of money.
Whilst some may have only been asked to pay back nominal amounts, following investigations into their finances, they will still be liable to pay the full “benefit” amount in the future.
Earlier this month, Judge David Dixion told Brandon Hodson - one of the men on this list - that there are a number of scenarios in which he could be forced to pay back the money he is believed to have made from his criminality.
“If you have a lottery win...if, in due course, you manage to get a well-paid job, an inheritance, they could come after you for this money - and that’s the down side to this,” he was told.
“The reality is you’ve got no real defence to it,”Judge Dixon told Hodson, who was ordered to repay just £1 of the £86 ,849.17 he is believed to have made through his Class A drug operation.
Other criminals, however, have been hit with hefty amounts, and orders to repay within days.
1. Negus Nelson: Ordered to repay £48,361.03
35-year-old Negus Nelson was jailed for six years, eight months during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing on August 9, 2024 after pleading guilty to a number of charges including possession with intent to supply the Class A drugs heroin and cocaine and concealing/disguising/converting/transferring or removing criminal property.
In November 2024, proceeds of crime hearing held at the same court was told that the total sum Nelson is believed to have made through his criminal exploits is £70,538.05.
Stuart Bell, prosecuting, told the court that of that sum, an estimated £48,361.03 has determined to be the amount which is ‘available for confiscation’ by police.
Defending, Richard Barradell, told the court that of the ‘available’ amount, all but £3,300 has already been recovered by police.
Mr Barradell said that remaining sum of £3,300 was available in a bank account which has previously been used by Nelson, formerly of Hollywell Heights, Wincobank, Sheffield.
2. Brandon Hodson: Ordered to repay £1
In April 2025, Brandon Hodson was jailed for eight years for drug offences after he was found to have had a “management role” in a drug line serving a number of areas across the city, including Gleadless.
During a proceeds of crime hearing on October 7, 2025, Sheffield Crown Court was told that the “benefit” amount from Hodson’s ill-gotten gains was found to have come to a total of £86,849.17.
However, of that amount, investigations into Hodson’s accounts and assets revealed that he only had £1 available.
Judge David Dixon told Hodson, aged 25, that he would have seven days to pay the £1.
He warned him, however, that he is still “liable” for the full benefit amount, explaining that his liability will not just disappear.
Judge Dixon said: “The risk remains at £86,000. They could come after you in the future. Even for something like you get yourself into a situation where you buy a house, and then in 10 years’ time you get told it has significantly increased in value.
3. Amjed Mahmood: Ordered to repay £299,044.76
Amjed Mahmood was jailed in June 2023 for eight years after being convicted of drugs trafficking offences
In January 2025, Mahmood, aged 44, of Sheldon Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield, was found to have a financial benefit of £299,044.76, generated through his crimes.
The order was secured through the work by the Economic Crime Unit’s (ECU) Asset Recovery Team.
A ECU spokesperson said: “Officers analysed how Mahmood had benefited from his illegal activity, before looking at how what he had available to pay back into the system.
“This can include money available in the bank, as well as physical assets such as property, vehicles and luxury clothing.”
4. Harrison Utley: Ordered to repay £192,496
In January 2025, South Yorkshire Police revealed Harrison Utley, formerly of Stanley Road, Sheffield, was ordered to pay back £192,496 after being sentenced to eight years in jail for drug trafficking.
A 26kg stash of cocaine, 15kg of ketamine, and almost £100,000 worth of criminal property was found during a police raid of his Ecclesfield home in 2023.
The property was raided by police on March 12, where two ‘bags for life’ by the door were found to contain 11kg of cocaine of 97 per cent purity and 12kg of 92 per cent purity.
Those bags, more cocaine around the address, and 15.2kg of ketamine padlocked into his Volkswagen Golf had a total street value of between £815,000 and £2.2 million pounds, Sheffield Crown Court heard.
A diamond bracelet, a Rolex worth upwards of £46,000, and £38,000 worth of clothing was also found at Utley's home.
