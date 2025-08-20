Charged: 64-year-old man heading to court accused of exposing himself in Sheffield

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 20th Aug 2025, 13:59 BST
A man who allegedly exposed himself in public is set to appear in court in Sheffield today.

Ian Develin, of Pioneer Road, East Yorkshire, has been accused of intentionally exposing his genitals with the intention that someone would see them.

Most Popular
A man is set to appear before court after allegedly exposing himself in Sheffield. placeholder image
A man is set to appear before court after allegedly exposing himself in Sheffield.

The alleged offence took place in Sheffield on July 10.

Stay up to date on all of the latest news stories in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s daily newsletter, sign up today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 64-year-old man has now been charged by South Yorkshire Police and is expected to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (August 20).

A Sheffield North West N(Neighbourhood Policing Team spokesperson said: “A 64-year-old man is due to appear in court today charged with exposure.

Ian Develin, of Pioneer Road, East Yorkshire, is accused of intentionally exposing his genitals with the intent that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress during an incident in Sheffield on July 10.”

Related topics:East YorkshireSheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice