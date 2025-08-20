Charged: 64-year-old man heading to court accused of exposing himself in Sheffield
Ian Develin, of Pioneer Road, East Yorkshire, has been accused of intentionally exposing his genitals with the intention that someone would see them.
The alleged offence took place in Sheffield on July 10.
The 64-year-old man has now been charged by South Yorkshire Police and is expected to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (August 20).
A Sheffield North West N(Neighbourhood Policing Team spokesperson said: “A 64-year-old man is due to appear in court today charged with exposure.