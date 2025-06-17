A man who attempted to rob a pensioner on a busy street will spend the next three years behind bars.

Lloyd Smith, of Myrtle Grove, Kiveton Park, Rotherham , attempted to rob an 84-year-old man at a laundrette on High Street in

Yet the pensioner didn’t give up easily, and managed to fight off 42-year-old Smith, who fled the scene empty handed.

Officers received a report of the attempted robbery at 7.35am on the same day and launched an investigation.

Lloyd Smith, 42, will spend three years and nine months behind bars after attempting to rob an 84-year-old man. | SYP

Their efforts were assisted by members of the public, who helped to identify Smith from CCTV footage of the incident, and officers arrested him only a day later (January 8).

In his police interview, Smith denied having anything to do with the crime and claimed that he was not the man in the CCTV footage.

However, investigative material gathered by CID was put to the CPS and he was charged with the crime. Smith pleaded guilty to attempted robbery at Sheffield Crown Court on 7 February.

He was sentenced today (June 17) at the same court to three years and nine months imprisonment.

Det Insp Lucy Garside, of Rotherham CID, said: “Smith’s actions were reprehensible, he tried to intimidate and rob a man twice his age, but has instead earned himself time behind bars.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who supported our investigation and helped to identify Smith, so that we could secure justice for his victim and also to the OIC, DC Byne who worked diligently to build the case.”