Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield car wash manager who hired five illegal workers has been banned as a director for eight years and the business has been fined £75,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lukas Horvath, 27, of Lowedges Crescent, employed five men in their 20s with no right to work in the UK at Storm Hand Car Wash on Attercliffe Common.

Three of the workers were from Eritrea with the other two from Iran and Iraq.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Immigration Enforcement visited the car wash in June 2022 and Horvath was disqualified at a hearing at the High Court in Manchester last month.

Storm Hand Car Wash, on Attercliffe Common, Sheffield. Photo: Google

Horvath’s director ban began on Monday, November 11.

Storm Hand Car Wash was fined £75,000 which remains unpaid and has been passed to specialist debt recovery contractors.

The disqualification order stops Horvath from becoming involved in promoting, forming or managing a company until 2032.

Dave Magrath, director of investigation and enforcement services at the Insolvency Service, said: “Company directors must follow all the rules and regulations that are required of them. Lukas Horvath failed to do this by employing five people who did not have the right to work

at his car wash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Improving director conduct is a key priority for the Insolvency Service and we will continue to work with our partners at the Home Office to clamp down on those who do not meet the standards we expect.”

Theresa Gregory, the Home Office’s immigration compliance enforcement lead for North East, Yorkshire & Humber, said: “Illegal working undercuts honest employers, places vulnerable individuals at risk of exploitation and disadvantages legitimate job seekers.

“It also impacts public finances as taxes are not paid by these businesses and workers, which is why tracking down unscrupulous employers is so important.

“We’re pleased to secure this director ban following an effective and close working relationship between the Home Office and the Insolvency Service.”