They have been convicted of crimes ranging from robbery to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, through to the most serious of offences including murder.
Judges presiding over cases held at Sheffield Crown Court passed down sentences varying in length, from 14 months to a life sentence with a minimum term of 22 years.
In some cases, defendants admitted their wrongdoing through guilty pleas, and received a reduction off their sentence commensurate with the point in proceedings when the plea was made.
But in others, criminals were convicted after a trial at the same court.
1. 15 violent criminals jailed during 2025
The 15 violent criminals pictured here have all been jailed during Sheffield Crown Court hearings held in 2025. Top row, left to right: Alex Winson; Alex Gee; Daniel Bradshaw; Lester Ramsay; Javan Galloway; Liam Mellor and Robert Leverton. Second row, left to right: Anthony Blackwood; Andrew Thompson; Michael Peterson and Simon Welsh. Third row, left to right: Jake Shaw; Keiron Hall; James Sykes and Ramaray Treasure | SYP/Adobe
2. Alex Winson and Alex Gee: Sentenced to a combined total of 90 months in young offenders' institution
On 6 August 2024, 19-year-olds Alex Winson (left) and Alex Gee (right) entered Bradgate Park, in Rotherham, and carried out an unprovoked attack on a man playing football in the area.
The man sustained several stab wounds to his upper body and before escaping with his friends to a nearby shop where an ambulance was called and he was taken to hospital. Thankfully, his injuries were not life-threatening or changing.
An investigation was launched and following interviews with witnesses and extensive CCTV enquiries Gee and Winson were nominated as suspects and arrested.
When questioned by police Gee denied being in the park, even going as far as to say he didn't even know where the park was. This claim was proved untrue after CCTV footage showed the pair arriving at the scene with a knife tucked in the waistband.
Analysis of the pair's phones showed that Winson had been arguing with another man from the group the victim was with and had attended the park to confront the person - providing a motive for the attack.
Both men pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place and Section 18 - wounding with intent.
On 17 April at Sheffield Crown Court, Gee, of Rother View Road, Canklow, was sentenced to detention in a YOI for three years and nine months, and Winson, of Maynard Road, Moorgate, was sentenced to detention in a YOI for three years and eight months. | SYP
3. Daniel Bradshaw: Jailed for 14 months for offences including Section 20 wounding
Daniel Bradshaw, aged 51, inflicted the injury using a Stanley knife during a three-person struggle, arising out of an ongoing neighbour dispute between Bradshaw’s aunt and the complainant.
In a statement read to Sheffield Crown Court, the victim revealed that he has been left with a prominent, and permanent, facial scar.
As a result of the “disfigurement” he feels “like Quasimodo,” referencing the titular protagonist of French novel The Hunchback of Notre-Dame.
He said that the scar has made him feel “insecure” about his appearance, something which continues to plague him on a daily basis.
The wound previously became infected, but it is now the cosmetic effect of the scar that continues to trouble him - six months on from the attack, the court heard.
Bradshaw, of Fox Hill Crescent, Fox Hill, Sheffield, was subsequently charged with, and pleaded guilty to four offences, including one count of wounding, two counts of possessing a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place and one count of criminal damage.
Recorder Trent described the complainant’s injury as “grave” and jailed Bradshaw for 14 months.
4. Lester Ramsey: Jailed for six years for wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm
A dangerous criminal has been taken off the streets, after slashing a man with a weapon during an unprovoked attack at a Sheffield nightclub.
26-year-old Lester Ramsey carried out the attack at a venue in Kelham Island.
Detailing the circumstances of the incident, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The incident took place at around 10.25pm December 9, 2023.
“Ramsey left the scene following the unprovoked attack and his victim was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.
“Officers responded to reports of the wounding and launched an investigation. They examined CCTV footage which showed Ramsey attacking his victim.
“Ramsey was arrested on 12 December 2023, and when interviewed he provided no comment to all questions, other than to confirm that he owned an iPhone.”
He pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm on 11 January 11, 2024, but was found guilty following a nine-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court on February 4, 2025.
At the same court on Thursday, May 8, 2025, Ramsey was jailed for six years with an extension period of four years. | SYP