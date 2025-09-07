2 . Alex Winson and Alex Gee: Sentenced to a combined total of 90 months in young offenders' institution

On 6 August 2024, 19-year-olds Alex Winson (left) and Alex Gee (right) entered Bradgate Park, in Rotherham, and carried out an unprovoked attack on a man playing football in the area. The man sustained several stab wounds to his upper body and before escaping with his friends to a nearby shop where an ambulance was called and he was taken to hospital. Thankfully, his injuries were not life-threatening or changing. An investigation was launched and following interviews with witnesses and extensive CCTV enquiries Gee and Winson were nominated as suspects and arrested. When questioned by police Gee denied being in the park, even going as far as to say he didn't even know where the park was. This claim was proved untrue after CCTV footage showed the pair arriving at the scene with a knife tucked in the waistband. Analysis of the pair's phones showed that Winson had been arguing with another man from the group the victim was with and had attended the park to confront the person - providing a motive for the attack. Both men pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place and Section 18 - wounding with intent. On 17 April at Sheffield Crown Court, Gee, of Rother View Road, Canklow, was sentenced to detention in a YOI for three years and nine months, and Winson, of Maynard Road, Moorgate, was sentenced to detention in a YOI for three years and eight months. | SYP