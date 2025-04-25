All of them have been sent to begin prison sentences during Sheffield Crown Court hearings held in April 2025.
The length of sentences passed down by the city’s judges this month range from 10 months, through to nine years.
Some of these defendants acknowledged their wrongdoing through guilty pleas, and received a reduction off the total length of their sentences as a result.
Others, however, were convicted at the conclusion of jury trials at the same court, foregoing any such reduction.
The 13 defendants pictured here have all been jailed during recent Sheffield Crown Court hearings.
Top row, left to right: Leslie Noel; Majid Janjua; Iran Johnson; Philip Blythen and Kyle Thomson. Middle row, left to right: Joshua Rafferty; Rhys Clarke; James Garbutt and Taylor Caddick. Bottom row, left to right: Billy Jones; Andrew Walton; Sarah Connor and Nathan Peacock | SYP/NW
2. Leslie Noel: Jailed for five years
Leslie Noel, aged 58, was jailed for 16 years in 2011 for two separate incidents of blackmail, including one in which he shut one victim in his own house, produced an imitation firearm and demanded £15,000 at knifepoint.
Noel was still on licence for those offences when he committed an almost identical offence of blackmail in what The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, described as “history repeating itself” during a sentencing hearing held on April 14, 2025.
Handing Noel a five-year prison sentence, Judge Richardson told him: “You were just the sort of individual to be recruited to indulge in this form of criminality…history repeated itself.”
Sheffield Crown Court heard how, during an incident in or around his latest victim’s home, Noel demanded ever-increasing sums of money ranging from £8,000 to £20,000, threatening serious violence towards the complainant and his female family members as he did so.
The court heard how Noel was recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his 16-year prison sentence passed in 2011, which is now likely to see him remain in prison until the end of 2026.
Jailing Noel for five years, Judge Richardson told him he will begin the sentence from the date of the sentencing hearing. | SYP
3. Majid Janjua and Iran Johnson: Jailed for 69 months
A Sheffield man was left fearing for his life after he was driven to woodland and beaten by two men over a drug debt.
He was beaten so badly he suffered a fractured skull which required surgery.
Blackmailers Iran Johnson and Majid Janjua threatened their victim with violence in a bid to force him to settle his debt.
They played equal roles in the blackmailing, with Johnson playing a more significant role in the violence meted out with the use of a ‘blunt implement’.
Their victim was left fearing for his life after Johnson told him he would be killed if he did not repay the money he owed, Sheffield Crown Court heard on April 16, 2025.
“This must have been an extremely frightening and unpleasant experience for the complainant,” Judge Michael Slater said as he jailed the two defendants for a combined total of 69 months.
Both Johnson and Janjua pleaded guilty to an offence of blackmail, with Johnson also admitting an offence of grievous bodily harm with intent, and Janjua an offence of battery, in connection with the incident.
Johnson was handed a 37-month sentence, while Janjua received one of 32 months. | SYP
4. Philip Blythen: Jailed for 12 months
A Sheffield man flew into a jealous rage and subjected his ex-partner to a “prolonged” and “unpleasant” physical attack, after taking her phone and learning she had been sent a Happy New Year message from a former boyfriend.
45-year-old Philip Blythen challenged the complainant over the message before she even had a chance to read it because he was in possession of her phone at the time it was received.
An argument subsequently broke out between the pair while they were at the Stag Inn public house on New Year’s Eve 2024, with Blythen claiming she had been “talking to him,” prosecutor Ian West told Sheffield Crown Court.
The pair left the pub but subsequently returned at around 7pm that day, when Blythen continued to talk about the message, as the pair became increasingly “more intoxicated.”
Mr West said the pair left to go to Blythen’s home address so that the complainant could “collect her belongings,” but once there, the argument continued and Blythen launched into a physical attack.
“The defendant repeatedly kicked, punched and slapped her,” Mr West said, during a hearing held on April 15, 2025.
Jailing Blythen for 12 months, Judge Slater told him: “This was an unpleasant attack upon an ex-partner, and I sentence you in complete accordance with the basis of plea.” | SYP