2 . Leslie Noel: Jailed for five years

Leslie Noel, aged 58, was jailed for 16 years in 2011 for two separate incidents of blackmail, including one in which he shut one victim in his own house, produced an imitation firearm and demanded £15,000 at knifepoint. Noel was still on licence for those offences when he committed an almost identical offence of blackmail in what The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, described as “history repeating itself” during a sentencing hearing held on April 14, 2025. Leslie Noel, aged 58, was jailed for 16 years in 2011 for two separate incidents of blackmail, including one in which he shut one victim in his own house, produced an imitation firearm and demanded £15,000 at knifepoint. Noel was still on licence for those offences when he committed an almost identical offence of blackmail in what The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, described as “history repeating itself” Handing Noel a five-year prison sentence, Judge Richardson told him: “You were just the sort of individual to be recruited to indulge in this form of criminality…history repeated itself.” Sheffield Crown Court heard how, during an incident in or around his latest victim’s home, Noel demanded ever-increasing sums of money ranging from £8,000 to £20,000, threatening serious violence towards the complainant and his female family members as he did so. The court heard how Noel was recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his 16-year prison sentence passed in 2011, which is now likely to see him remain in prison until the end of 2026. Jailing Noel for five years, Judge Richardson told him he will begin the sentence from the date of the sentencing hearing. | SYP